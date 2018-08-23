‘Pokemon’ to Host Massive 900+ Episode Twitch Marathon

It looks like Twitch is really ready to catch ’em all — or, in this case, watch ’em all with its biggest marathon yet. Soon, the service will kick off a massive Pokémon event, and it will keep fans occupied for quite some time.
Today, Twitch confirmed its most ambitious marathon plans yet. This month, the site will begin a huge Pokemon anime marathon that will last through 2019. As it stands, the marathon will feature 19 TV seasons as well as 16 films, so fans better get comfy, considering the marathon will feature a whopping 932 episodes.
According to Twitch, the marathon will be an interactive one for fans. The streaming service will host an overlay that fans will be able to virtually collect Pokémon badges through. The extension will be made public, allowing marathon viewers to compete and show who is the true Pokémon Marathon Master.
“Our upcoming Pokémon: The Series viewing event — which is in partnership with The Pokémon Company International — marks our most ambitious block of animated to date in terms of duration content,” Jane Weedon, director of business development at Twitch, said about the big event (via Polygon).
Right now, the marathon is set to kick off with season one on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. ET. Pokémon: Indigo League will play entirely before Twitch moves on to season two.
You can check out the TV and film marathon slate below:
Pokémon: Indigo League
Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands
Pokémon: The Johto Journeys
Pokémon: Johto League Champions
Pokémon: Master Quest
Pokémon: Advanced
Pokémon: Advanced Challenge
Pokémon: Advanced Battle
Pokémon: Battle Frontier
Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl
Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions
Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles
Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors
Pokémon: Black & White
Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies
Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond
Pokémon the Series: XY
Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest
Pokémon the Series: XYZ
Pokémon: The First Movie
Pokémon: The Movie 2000
Pokémon 3: The Movie
Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew
Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea
Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai
Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior
Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life
Pokémon-Zoroark: Master of Illusions
Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon the Movie: White-Victini and Zekrom
Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice
Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened
Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction
Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages
Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel
So, will you be tuning into this massive marathon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!