‘Pokemon’ to Host Massive 900+ Episode Twitch Marathon

It looks like Twitch is really ready to catch ’em all — or, in this case, watch ’em all with its biggest marathon yet. Soon, the service will kick off a massive Pokémon event, and it will keep fans occupied for quite some time.

Today, Twitch confirmed its most ambitious marathon plans yet. This month, the site will begin a huge Pokemon anime marathon that will last through 2019. As it stands, the marathon will feature 19 TV seasons as well as 16 films, so fans better get comfy, considering the marathon will feature a whopping 932 episodes.

According to Twitch, the marathon will be an interactive one for fans. The streaming service will host an overlay that fans will be able to virtually collect Pokémon badges through. The extension will be made public, allowing marathon viewers to compete and show who is the true Pokémon Marathon Master.

“Our upcoming Pokémon: The Series viewing event — which is in partnership with The Pokémon Company International — marks our most ambitious block of animated to date in terms of duration content,” Jane Weedon, director of business development at Twitch, said about the big event (via Polygon).

Right now, the marathon is set to kick off with season one on Aug. 27 at 1 p.m. ET. Pokémon: Indigo League will play entirely before Twitch moves on to season two.

You can check out the TV and film marathon slate below:

Pokémon: Indigo League

Pokémon: Adventures on the Orange Islands

Pokémon: The Johto Journeys

Pokémon: Johto League Champions

Pokémon: Master Quest

Pokémon: Advanced

Pokémon: Advanced Challenge

Pokémon: Advanced Battle

Pokémon: Battle Frontier

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Battle Dimensions

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Galactic Battles

Pokémon: Diamond and Pearl Sinnoh League Victors

Pokémon: Black & White

Pokémon: Black & White Rival Destinies

Pokémon: Black & White Adventures in Unova and Beyond

Pokémon the Series: XY

Pokémon the Series: XY Kalos Quest

Pokémon the Series: XYZ

Pokémon: The First Movie

Pokémon: The Movie 2000

Pokémon 3: The Movie

Pokémon: Lucario and the Mystery of Mew

Pokémon Ranger and the Temple of the Sea

Pokémon: The Rise of Darkrai

Pokémon: Giratina and the Sky Warrior

Pokémon: Arceus and the Jewel of Life

Pokémon-Zoroark: Master of Illusions

Pokémon the Movie: Black-Victini and Reshiram and Pokémon the Movie: White-Victini and Zekrom

Pokémon the Movie: Kyurem vs. The Sword of Justice

Pokémon the Movie: Genesect and the Legend Awakened

Pokémon the Movie: Diancie and the Cocoon of Destruction

Pokémon the Movie: Hoopa and the Clash of Ages

Pokémon the Movie: Volcanion and the Mechanical Marvel

So, will you be tuning into this massive marathon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!