‘Pokemon’ Creates Adorable Hat Collection For Your Cat

It’s one thing to love Pokemon, but it is a whole other thing to get your family into the franchise. The popular series stands as one of entertainment’s most iconic, and it seems one brand is ready to help your feline friends rep their Pocket Monster love thanks to a new fashion line.

So, if your cat isn’t adverse to beanies, you will be able to order a Pokemon hat for your kitty soon.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Kitan Club had fans doing a double-take when the toy brand showed off its upcoming line of cat hats. The company, who is known for its Cup no Fuchiko toys, will start selling Pokemon merch and themed hats for cats of all shapes and sizes.

As you can see below, the first ad for the Pokemon-inspired line is purrfect for your petting needs. The first wave will go live at the beginning of next year, and it features a slew of popular Pokemon. At this time, it looks like Pikachu, Eevee, Vulpix, Snorlax, Meowth, and Jigglypuff will lead the wave into meme-able stardom.

After all, how do you come upon one of these cat hats and not Instagram the moment?

According to the line’s specifications, the hats will fit heads with a circumference of 28-29 centimeters or about 11 inches. So, if you happen to have a tiny dog or other pet willing to don the tiny hats, you can make that happen. So far, the collection’s first volume is slated to hit prize machines in Japan in early January 2019. Each one will cost 400 yen or roughly $4.00, and if you need them all, Kitan will sell the goods online in a complete set.

Would you nab one of these hats even for yourself…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Not caught up on all things Pokemon? You can check out the official synopsis of its current anime below:

“What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”