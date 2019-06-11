Pokemon’s Saddest Moment Is Getting An Actual Plush

Pokemon has already had a huge year in 2019, and it is only at its halfway mark. As June heads into its midway point, fans are preparing for The Pokemon Company’s next release, and it turns out the franchise will honor that comeback with some interesting toys.

After all, Mewtwo is ready to strike back at theaters, and The Pokemon Company will celebrate the pocket monster’s return with a rather upsetting plush.

Over on Twitter, fans began sharing the latest plush announcements by Banpresto, and the company has made some interesting licensing choices with The Pokemon Company. It turns out the franchise will hype the debut of Pokemon: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution with new toys, and one of them documents the anime’s most upsetting moment ever.

Banpresto are doing a plush for Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION of Pikachu crying when Ash dies, and a satchel Dragonite. But Pikachu crying over Ash dying…perfect plush opportunity apparently pic.twitter.com/nHzaoFkUJh — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 11, 2019

As you can see below, a new plush of Pikachu has been announced, and it sees the starter Pokemon crying. Ash’s best friend looks impossibly sad in this new plush with its watery eyes and droopy ears. The teary look is completed with a tiny frown, and Pokemon fans are desperate to give this lil’ guy a hug.

Of course, fans who have seen the original 1999 version of Mewtwo Strikes Back knows where the plush comes from. The first movie ended with Ash Ketchum sacrificing his life to stop a mini-civil war erupting between Pokemon. Mewtwo pitted his cloned creatures against pocket monsters who worked with trainers. The tragic moment ended with Pikachu crying over his friend’s body before the rest of the animals joined in, and their tears are what ended up reviving Ash.

Now, fans can relive the moment at home with this upcoming Banpresto plush, and they can fill out the scene with other toys. The company has confirmed it will be making dolls of Mew, Mewtwo, and even a satchel-carrying Dragonair. So, it will be easier than ever before to recreate this Pokemon story in real life once these plushes hit shelves!

Pokemon the Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is currently scheduled for a release July 12 in Japan. The film will be directed by Kunihiko Yuyama and Motonari Sakakibara, with a screenplay written by Takeshi Shudo. There has yet to be any official confirmation as to whether or not this will be a direct 1:1 CG remake of the franchise’s first film, but every new look and trailer has been strongly implying this so far. The movie will screen in the U.S. early this July at Anime Expo 2019 in Los Angeles.