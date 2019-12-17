Pokemon Anime Cracks Up Audiences with Mr. Mime Bit

Perhaps there is no character that is stranger, or more hilarious, than the creature of Mr. Mime in Pokemon. The pocket monster has long made audiences both laugh and feel uncomfortable with it’s silent antics, with the silent being becoming one of the stand outs in the recent feature length film, Detective Pikachu. In the anime, Mime hangs out with Ash Ketchum‘s mother, adding a helping hand to the single mother while her son journeys the world in an attempt to become one of the best Pokemon trainers in the world.

In the most recent episode of the Pokemon anime series, Mr. Mime is serving Gou some food and beverages, or so the Pokemon trainer thinks. The silent helper both annoyed Ash’s friend and caused fans across the world to die with laughter and take to social media to let the world what they thought of Mime’s ridiculous antics.

Videos by ComicBook.com

An Actual Savage

Mr. Mime an actual savage pic.twitter.com/1zBPYornxc — Tylor (@theSirToasty) December 9, 2019

There Were No Survivors

mr mime selecting what food to poison (2019, colored) pic.twitter.com/Mw5t9C4mMU — pixelcraftian but halloween doesn’t exist (@pixelcraftian) December 17, 2019

Getting Real Tired Of You

from discussion Thank you Mr. Mime (Pokémon 2019).

Best Troll Of The Franchise

from discussion Thank you Mr. Mime (Pokémon 2019).

Mr. Mime Screen Time

from discussion Thank you Mr. Mime (Pokémon 2019).

Detective Pikachu Call Back?

from discussion Thank you Mr. Mime (Pokémon 2019).

The Creepiness Continues

Terrifying Actually

from discussion Thank you Mr. Mime (Pokémon 2019).