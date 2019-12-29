After 20 Years, the Pokemon Anime Just Redeemed Mr. Mime

Mr. Mime has been under appreciated for decades now. The Pokemon made a comeback earlier this year thanks to Detective Pikachu, and his live-action outing seems to have made the anime rethink their stance on the Pokemon. For so long, Mr. Mime was resigned to being the house husband of Ash’s mother and now?

Well, let’s just say the newest episode of Pokemon: The Series just did Mr. Mime all sorts of justice.

Recently, the anime went live with a new episode, and fans were curious how it would go. Many were confused when a synopsis said Ash would enter a new Battle Frontier challenge in Hoenn with a special Pokemon. Things got even more confusing when the synopsis let it slip that Mr. Mime’s voice actor would appear in the episode, leaving some fans upset by the lackluster reveal. But as the episode went on, fans learned there is nothing lackluster about Mr. Mime.

I THOUGHT THAT FIRST SCREENSHOT WAS FAN ART WHEN TURNING TWITTER ON lmao Aight, I’ll tell you what though, cos of how much everyone is praising this episode, I am actually excited to watch it…funny considering yesterdays tweets haha https://t.co/cwE9Lr0G6c — Ben (@EntityMays) December 29, 2019

Nothing. Nada. Not a single darn thing.

The episode followed Ash as the trainer decided to call out Mr. Mime to the field, and the choice was a surprise to everyone. No one could have guessed what would happen, but the Pokemon dominated his battle against Hariyama. The hulking pocket monster never thought Mr. Mime would be a threat, but here we are. And the best part of all this? Well, you’ll have to wait and find out because the second half of the fight won’t be airing until next week!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, and Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor.