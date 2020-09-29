Pokemon's Viral Music Video Has Fans Speechless Over Its Animation
Earlier today, Pokemon held a presentation to update fans on the state of its video games, but it did not sign off until it gave an anime treat for viewers. The company decided to treat fans to a new music video made in honor of all things Pokemon, and it was there thousands were treated to a true spectacle. After all, the now-viral video is a seriously impressive piece of animation that brings the feels, and fans are demanding a full anime series based on the three-minute MV.
You can check out the video above if you haven't seen it yet. Or of course, feel free to watch it again! There is so much content packed into this music video that it begs to be seen again and again. Pokemon lovers and anime pros are continuing to find secrets in this trailer hours after its debut. So if you want a piece of advice, try watching the film at half speed or even slower.
As for the music video itself, well - you can see a fraction of its praise in the slides below. Netizens are seriously obsessed with the reel, and Pokemon is continuing to trend globally because of this masterful work. After all, it isn't every day you see every element of Pokemon celebrated in the anime, and there are some amazing throwbacks nestled in this MV to boot.
Of course, this level of quality is impressive for any franchise, but this MV will make more sense once you see who worked on it. Rei Matsumoto (Kyousougiga) directed the MV while Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) did all the character designs. In fact, Bones was the studio charged with overseeing the project as Genki Kawamura (Your Name) helped produce the music alongside Masami Hatanaka. The finishing touch came from the band BUMP OF CHICKEN as their song "Arcadia" is used throughout the video, so we can only thank them for recording such an infectious song for all us Pokemon fans!
What do you make of this music video? Does Studio Bones need its own Pokemon anime now? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
We Feel That
I am wrecked by the Pokemon Bump of Chicken MV.— Moonie🌙 (@mooncleric) September 29, 2020
I had to go through it shot by shot so I didn't miss anything... 1/5 pic.twitter.com/qDwT1X4ZOG
Heart-Eyes Emoji
I HAVE BEEN LISTENING TO THIS SONG FOR THE PAST 45 MINUTES LOOK ITS LENORA AND ETHAN/GOLD AND BRENDAN AND MAY I LVOE THEM #Pokemon #GOTCHA pic.twitter.com/168kCKqnhN— Lizzy (@ArtsyLizzy82) September 29, 2020
Truly Blessed
I still can’t get over how CUTTEEE Pikachu and Eevee looked in the Pokémon MV. pic.twitter.com/1exbl84DFa— ʙʟᴍ ✊🏾 | 💕✧ﾟ Christine 💕✧ﾟ (@corsolanite_) September 29, 2020
A Literal Lifesaver
I THINK I CAN SURVIVE 2020 NOW THANK YOU POKÉMON pic.twitter.com/oS2aBGtI1W— Mya.bear (@Myabear07) September 29, 2020
Thank You!!
I'm SO relieved Pokemon got over its "we can't possibly show the protagonists' faces in our animated projects!" syndrome pic.twitter.com/tETVM5Hqkk— Okapi ✏️ blm (@OkapiandPaste) September 29, 2020
Begging Intensifies
Pokémon Company, i am BEGGING. give us a new anime anime rom com/slice of life about these two. i need it pic.twitter.com/h07cDSuYFT— Yamato Stan Account (@nahmandolphins) September 29, 2020
WE PROMISE
F-CK I'M NOT CRYING YOU ARE!!!! #pokemon pic.twitter.com/XN2QsZZ2fE— ㅋKylee 🥝 (@kyleenim) September 29, 2020
Every Frame a Painting
Since Yutaka Nakamura (中村豊) greatness on Pokemon MV is too fast for us mortals, here is slowed down version to appreciate all the details he added in his scene. pic.twitter.com/LwV1Zkb04r— Raeed (@paeses) September 29, 2020
Honestly? Same.
i can't get over how stunning the visuals are from the new pokemon music video pic.twitter.com/luCxGGnTQq— ruk (@Rukariia) September 29, 2020
Love to See It
POKEMON GIRLS!!!!! pic.twitter.com/dA0ZMJbppY— yan ☀️ ceo of inosuke (@pigassault) September 29, 2020