Pokemon's Viral Music Video Has Fans Speechless Over Its Animation

Earlier today, Pokemon held a presentation to update fans on the state of its video games, but it did not sign off until it gave an anime treat for viewers. The company decided to treat fans to a new music video made in honor of all things Pokemon, and it was there thousands were treated to a true spectacle. After all, the now-viral video is a seriously impressive piece of animation that brings the feels, and fans are demanding a full anime series based on the three-minute MV.

You can check out the video above if you haven't seen it yet. Or of course, feel free to watch it again! There is so much content packed into this music video that it begs to be seen again and again. Pokemon lovers and anime pros are continuing to find secrets in this trailer hours after its debut. So if you want a piece of advice, try watching the film at half speed or even slower.

(Photo: Bones)

As for the music video itself, well - you can see a fraction of its praise in the slides below. Netizens are seriously obsessed with the reel, and Pokemon is continuing to trend globally because of this masterful work. After all, it isn't every day you see every element of Pokemon celebrated in the anime, and there are some amazing throwbacks nestled in this MV to boot.

Of course, this level of quality is impressive for any franchise, but this MV will make more sense once you see who worked on it. Rei Matsumoto (Kyousougiga) directed the MV while Yuki Hayashi (My Hero Academia) did all the character designs. In fact, Bones was the studio charged with overseeing the project as Genki Kawamura (Your Name) helped produce the music alongside Masami Hatanaka. The finishing touch came from the band BUMP OF CHICKEN as their song "Arcadia" is used throughout the video, so we can only thank them for recording such an infectious song for all us Pokemon fans!

