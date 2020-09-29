Pokemon's Galarian Slowking Is Giving Out Serious Frieza Vibes

Earlier today, fans of Pokemon were welcomed with a major update on the franchise's next DLC drop. Pokemon Sword and Shield is slated to bring its Crown Tundra addition to fans this fall, and the hype is high for the update. After all, the DLC promises to bring every Legendary Pokemon from the franchise to the Galar region, but that is not the most important news of the day. No, that title belongs to a certain Galarian evolution and their incredible likeness to a Dragon Ball baddie.

As you can see in the slides below, the honor goes to Galarian Slowking in all of its majestic glory. Fans were treated to a first-look at the evolution today, and the conversation surrounding the monster has been refreshing to see. Of course, there are plenty of netizens who are happy to see Slowking get a type swap with its Galarian variant, but there are others who are too busy gawking at its resemblance to Frieza.

After all, the Pokemon does look hilariously similar to the villain. Dragon Ball's most iconic villain shares a color palette with the Galarian Slowking. Their biggest point of comparison lies in their heads as both characters feature a purple paneled noggin. As you might have guessed, fans were quick to shout out the pair's resemblance online, and Twitter has had its fun with the ordeal. Now, it is only a matter of time until Galar welcomes another anime baddie, so we're formally requesting a Majin Buu x Lickitung crossover!

What do you think about this comparison? Does Slowking's new form give you Freeza vibes? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.