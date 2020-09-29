Pokemon Sword and Shield Reveals Galarian Slowking

Pokemon Sword and Shield has revealed the first look at the Galarian Slowking, one of the brand new Pokemon appearing in the upcoming Crown Tundra expansion. The Pokemon made a brief appearance in the new trailer for the Crown Tundra expansion, which will be released on October 22nd. The Pokemon's Cloyster crown extends down over its head, giving the Pokemon a decidedly darker look. Galarian Slowking is a Poison/Psychic-type Pokemon and has the special move Eerie Spell, which reduces the last move used by its opponent to lose 3 PP. Galarian Slowking's Ability Curious Medicine causes all stat changes to reset when it enters the field.

The Galarian Slowpoke family was a late addition to Pokemon Sword and Shield, and have been slowly added with the release of the Pokemon DLC. Players could obtain a Galarian Slowpoke as a "free" Pokemon shortly after the announcement of the DLCs, while the ability to obtain Galarian Slowpoke (which has a Cloyster shell on its arm instead of a tail) was added with the release of the Isle of Armor DLC earlier this summer.

Galarian Slowking will likely need to be evolved using a special item only available in the Crown Tundra, a new part of the Galar Region that's home to tons of Legendary Pokemon. In addition to the three new Pokemon Calyrex, Regidrago, and Regieleki, players can also capture the Galarian versions of the Legendary Birds Articuno, Zapdos, and Moltres, and capture other Pokemon by participating in a brand new Dynamax Adventure mode. Every Legendary Pokemon will appear in either Pokemon Sword or Pokemon Shield. Dozens of older Pokemon will also appear in the expansion, along with a brand new game mode that let's you compete in doubles matches with gym trainers and rivals from the Galar Region.

Pokemon Sword and Shield's Crown Tundra Expansion will be released on October 22nd.