New Pokemon Anime’s Updated Ash Design Surfaces Online

Pokemon has been a center of a lot of conversation lately as Ash Ketchum finally won his first Pokemon League Championship after trying for over 20 years in the anime series, so there was a wonder of just where the anime would go after such a big landmark. When the next iteration was announced to begin sometime later this Fall, it teased a major reboot for the anime series and had fans wondering whether or not Ash would be walking off into the sunset following his victory at the Alola League. But it seems he’s not done quite yet.

Promotional images for the next phase of the Pokemon anime, adapting some of the material from the upcoming Sword and Shield video games, have surfaced online. These have not been confirmed by The Pokemon Company just yet, but give an idea of what Ash might look like it the next era of the anime.

New Pokemon anime key visual and character design; airs November 17th pic.twitter.com/jDW1093d4F — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd8I8) September 27, 2019

Fans will be getting an official update for the new era of the anime on September 29th, but if these images are the real deal, they do tease that Ash will be the focus of the anime once more. There were theories that Ash would go on to enjoy a cushy life as a champion, but it seems that Ash will instead be taking his newly gained Champion status across past regions of the series.

Previously announced to be coming later this Fall to coincide with the upcoming release of the next generation of the video games, the new anime has been dubbed “Pocket Monsters,” and has been described as such, “The new ‘Pocket Monsters’ series that was announced today will of course be set in the Galar region from the video games ‘Pocket Monsters Sword/Shield’, which will be released November 15th, but also in all the other regions that have appeared in the video games so far, including the Kanto region from the original ‘Red/Green’ games and the Johto region from the sequels ‘Gold/Silver’.

The Sun and Moon anime has yet to finish its run as Ash and his friends have to wrap up many of the lingering plot threads left after the completed Alola League tournament, but it seems fans of the anime are in for a major treat as it’s about to open its doors to a bigger Pokemon world than ever if these leaked visuals are anything to go by.