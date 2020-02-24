Pro Wrestling Pikachu Surprises in Hilariously Viral Match

Pikachu is one of the most powerful Pokemon out there, and any anime lover knows it. Sure, there are beasts like Mewtwo floating around, but few pocket monsters boasts as many wins as Pikachu. Ash Ketchum has trained his partner to be the very best, and it seems that competitive spirit has driven Pikachu to take up Pro Wrestling on the side…

And yes, we are very serious. It turns out there is an unofficial Pokemon wrestler out there, and they are not afraid to follow up their Quick Attack with an elbow drop.

As reported by Sora News 24 recently, the Pika-Pro popped up online thanks to New Texas Pro Wrestling. The organization welcomed a new wrestler to the ring called PikaDude, and it is just as crazy as you would expect and want.

Of course, Pikachu isn’t actually on stage, but a wrestler dressed in a full mascot suit is. The unknown fighter got into the ring during a New Texas event the other day, and PikaDude is going viral as a result. After all, Pikachu did some seriously complicated moves during his match, and he wasn’t afraid to use brute strength since his Electric attacks were barred from competition.

As you can see in the clips and photos above, the match looks like total insanity, and that is something Pikachu would approve of. Not even a stray Charmander attack could distract the wrestler from his match, but a few things did sidetrack Pikachu. For one, kicking hit right in the face nearly knocked out the starter, but Pikachu has taken worse from Team Rocket on the regular.

If this is the direction Pro Wrestling is headed, then Pokemon fans (such as myself) are ready to learn everything they need to in order to get caught up. In the past, the franchise has dabbled with wrestling jokes with Pikachu getting their own luchador mask and all. So if Japan welcomes an actual Pokemon Pro Wrestling league, you can bet fans are going to entere!

