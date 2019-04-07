‘Pokemon’ Fan Updates Original PokeRap With All 812 Pokemon

If there is one gift the Pokemon anime gave fans, it would be a special little rap. Way back when, the show’s English dub came to the U.S. complete with something called the Poke Rap. The jingle put all 150 original Pokemon into a rap, but the song has become woefully outdated in the years since.

Now, one fan has decided to bring the Poke Rap into 2019. Brian David Gilbert has done the impossible by fitting 812 Pokemon into a rap, and the video has to be seen to believe.

Over on Youtube, the Polygon producer hit up fans with a video taken from PAX East. Gilbert held a panel for Pokemon fans were he broke down his past with Pokemon, and it culminated in something special.

The video, which can be seen above, can be forwarded to 24 minutes in. Gilbert gets to work on his brand-new rap for Pokemon which he has dubbed “The Perfect PokeRap”. It begins with a trap beat that throws in homages to rappers such as Cardi B amongst others, and the song only grows from there.

Eventually, the song ends with Gilbert breaking into a Broadway-esque song complete with interpretive ballet dance. The song also includes a few funny asides to characters like Mr. Mime, but there is one Pokemon who reigns supreme in this song. Tangela begins and ends the rap as Gilbert reflects on how the Generation 1 pocket monster helped found his love of all things Pokemon, so it only makes sense for him to bring the updated rap full circle.

