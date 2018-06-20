‘Pokemon’ Confirms Rayquaza Eats Other Pokemon

It takes a lot of energy to be a game-winning Pokemon. Even the best berries won’t make you strong enough for such a competition, and HP Potions may not be the fix either. For guys like Rayquaza, there’s one way to make sure they are getting the nutrition needed, but it comes at a cost.

Well, for another creature that is. After all, the franchise just confirmed the legendary Pokemon is the predator of a newer Pokemon.

If you are caught up with Pokemon Sun & Moon: The Series, you will know all about Rayquaza’s eating habits. When Ash and his squad saw a swarm of Minior turn to dust, they waited a bit before Rayquaza showed up. The green dragon looked at the carnage before sucking in the Minior remains, eating them much like a whale does krill. Then, one of Ash’s friends says Rayquaza is eating the remains because the big guy is a “Pokemon that lives in space too.”

So, there you have it. Rayquaza is a space carnivore that would make vultures very proud.

For those unfamiliar with Minior, you should know the creature hails from the Alola region. Its Generation VII status makes Minior one of the newer Pokemon out there, and it has two forms. When shielded, Minior looks like a pointy meteor, but it also has a softer core form. The pastel state is pretty petite and has glowing eyes. Sadly, Minior are not able to survive long in their core forms, leading them to have very short lives. So, their abundance in the stratosphere make them an easy snack for Rayquaza who hails from the ozone.

You may not have realized it, but Rayquaza is far from the first Pokemon to eat others. In the games, various Pokedex entries have alluded to predator-prey relationships between creatures. Pidgeot is known to eat Magikarp while Kingler uses its pincers to pray on Cloyster. Rayquaza may be one of the franchise’s few legendary examples of such carnivorous behavior, but it isn’t like the Pokemon just eats the Minior outright. Scavenging the creatures’ remains isn’t as bad, right?

