Pokemon Fans React to Raboot’s Surprisingly Emo Debut

Pokemon has had a busy 12 months, and much of its new content is being put on display for all to see one television. Last fall, fans were finally gifted a new generation of Pokemon with its eighth mainline game went live. The Galar region has been open ever since, allowing the anime to explore its boundaries freely and its Pokemon. And thanks to a brand-new episode, fans are sharing their thoughts on the rather emo transformation Scorbunny just underwent.

And yes, we do mean Scorbunny. Sobble might be known as the emo starter amongst the Pokemon fandom, but Go pushed his Scorbunny to all-new limits in the anime’s latest episode.

For those who are in the know, they watched Go catch Scorbunny a few weeks back after the boy headed to the Galar region with Ash. While the latter stuck with Pikachu, Go chose to take in Scorbunny after the Pokemon followed him around incessantly. At this, Go was none too keen to keep Scorbunny, but they have seen grown a bit closer. However, when it comes to being a good trainer, Go has much to learn.

As you can guess, Scorbunny wanted to train and be used in battle after it was taken in. The lil’ monster trusted Go completely, but the new trainer wanted nothing more than to collect Pokemon… and that is it. When Go refused to train Scorbunny, its emotional welled up to a point where it forcefully evolved into Raboot, but the Pokemon refused to listen to Go afterwards. The boy isn’t a powerful enough trainer to make Raboot obey, and as you can see below, this karmic transformation has fans wondering how Go will meet Raboot in the middle nowadays.

What do you make of this latest Pokemon evolution? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Cannot Have It All

Fans after less than 20 episodes: “Make old companions and Pokémon return already! This anime is so lame!”



*Scorbunny evolves into Raboot in episode 17*



Fans: “Why did it evolve already?!? It’s too early!”#anipoke pic.twitter.com/mP1XoQQzv0 — SteBrony (@SteBrony) March 15, 2020

A+++

I seriously like how Rabbot 🔥 looks in the anime. He looks so badass and awesome than he was as Scorbunny. I hope I see more of Raboot 🔥 in action! But most importantly, I hope Go can regained his trust and friendship with Raboot 🔥 soon, for their each other sakes!#Pokemon pic.twitter.com/O4PxHNHQ2i — Game Master BB (@GameMasterBB1) March 15, 2020

We Stan

raboot is badass in the anime

I LOVE HIM pic.twitter.com/TuBMWCJ7j2 — Corey (@PurpleThunderNE) March 15, 2020

SOUND THE ALARMS

RABOOT IN THE ANIME!!! RABOOT IN THE ANIME!!! THIS IS NOT A DRILL!!!! pic.twitter.com/fx2oHrgmUk — not lina romero (@horticologist) March 15, 2020

Uh-Oh

raboot is here yes!! but she’s angry with gou…this could be very interesting for these two hmm… pic.twitter.com/mqT9WnQ0WC — ⚜️ mana mana ⚜️ (@mana_chan__) March 15, 2020

Rage Against the Poke Ball

No talk with Raboot, Raboot angy pic.twitter.com/nHQ3YL44C3 — kat ³⁶⁵ @ 1 day until Leon in Twilight Wings #DR3 (@forzaricciardo) March 15, 2020

A Charizard Repeat