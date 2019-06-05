Pokemon Anime Sets Up Alolan League Debut

Ash has just got to win a championship one day right? With the newest iteration of the Pokemon anime taking a drastically different design with its location and characters, things are heating up with the debut of the Alolan League. The Alola region introduced entirely new Pokemon and environments, specifically for the video game Pokemon Sun and Moon and the anime of the same name. Sporting a look similar to that of a Caribbean island, this upcoming tournament promises to show who is the strongest Pokemon trainer in the region.

Twitter User JoeMerrick noticed that the league itself would be starting at the end of this month in Japan and wondered to his followers whether this would be the time for Ash to get his big win in the series proper:

Looks like the Alola League is starting in the anime in Japan at the end of the month. Is it Ash’s time? — Joe Merrick (@JoeMerrick) June 1, 2019

Professor Kukui announced in the anime that the stadium was currently being built to house the tournament and its completion is getting closer and closer with each episode. Ash, excited at the prospect of testing his mettle against other trainers, and specifically making his way up the ladder to finally fight against the “Elite Four”. The Pokemon series, in both the anime and the video games, has always had similar tournament structures, with the pocket monster protagonists needing to work their way through a series of contenders to battle the “Elites” at the top of the hill.

Whether the anime will keep the “chamber system” and “Elite Four” similar to that of the video game is yet to be seen, we’d expect that Ash is going to have his work cut out for him regardless.

