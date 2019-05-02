Fiery Pokemon Tattoo Gets Real Creative With Charmander

With Pokemon growing in popularity by the day, the franchise’s fans have gone out of their way to honor their go-to monsters. Now, it looks like one homage to Pokemon‘s first fire-type is going viral, and it is all thanks to a bit of creativity and some tattoo ink.

Over on Reddit, an image was posted by a fan showing off a clever Charmander tattoo. The piece, which can be seen below, shows how one artist used the original fire starter to incorporate a fan’s scar in a one-of-a-kind tattoo.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And as you can tell right away, Charmander looks pretty darn cute even when he’s breathing fire.

The viral post shows a before shot of the fan’s arm without their Pokemon tattoo. The bottom portion of their wrist features a wide, vertical scar. The toughened skin is hard to make out a first, but its smooth finish becomes all but invisible after the tattoo of Charmander shows up.

The after photo shows the Pokemon chilling on the fan’s arm, and they are brought to life with some impressive line art and shading. The starter can be seen breathing fire, and the attack runs down the fan’s scar. The fire appears as if it is the thing which burned in the scar, giving the tattoo a special layered appearance.

Fans have been quick to praise the clever tattoo and its ability to incorporate the fan’s scar into their Pokemon homage. While some tattoos are difficult to ink, the healing process seems to have treated this injury well. Now, other fans are sounding off on their plans to use Pokemon as a way to embrace their own scars, so it seems this Charmander has inspired a good few trainers to tackle their dreams of becoming a Tattoo Master.

So, are you a fan of this Generation 1 homage? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s premiere episode, we talk Detective Pikachu, discuss the new Pokemon Pass app, run down Pokemon Go‘s Legendaries, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!