Pokemon Artwork Imagines Pikachu’s Fiery Variant

This week, Pokemon is all the rage and for good reason. The franchise is putting out its next game with Pokemon Sword and Shield, so all eyes are on the series. Of course, the upcoming release has fans looking back at their favorite Pokemon, and Pikachu ranks high on the list for many. And thanks to one fan, many are imagining how Pikachu might have looked if they had a different type.

Taking to Twitter, a fan known as Trudi Castle gave their impression on Pikachu. The artist wanted to imagine how a fire-type Pikachu would look, and it turns out the pocket monster looks real intense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the fire-type Pikachu shares a color palate similar to Raichu. Their body is far more orange than yellow, and its stripes are darker than usual. As for their red cheeks, Pikachu has some yellow blotches to spew out fire.

For the Pokemon, they give off crackling energy that is far less electric and way more fiery. His tail is brought to life by fire alone, and his back has lit up as well. These flames along with Pikachu’s frown makes the Pokemon looks totally terrifying.

Clearly, fire-type Pikachu is a scary version of the starter, but his original form is nothing to laugh at. The electric-type Pikachu has caused all sorts of damage in every region introduced to date. Poor Ash Ketchum has been on the wrong side of Pikachu’s thunder bolts time and again, but at least he never had to deal with scorching burns!

Do you like this type variant for Pikachu…? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”