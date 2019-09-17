Pokemon’s Ash Actress Reacts to His Long-Awaited League Victory

The wait has finally ended. In the most recent anime series for the long running franchise, Ash Ketchum has managed to take home the gold and win a Pokemon Tournament. Defeating all other competitors in the Alola League Tournament, Ash has managed to seemingly do the impossible and fans are reacting all across the world. Perhaps no one was as shocked as the voice actress for Ash, discovering this fact much earlier in the series than most and shared her reaction during an interview about Ketchum’s most recent victory.

Twitter User AshAndSerena shared the excerpt from Rica Matsumoto where the long time voice actress for Ash was astonished by the revelation that Ketchum would finally take home a “Pokemon Tournament” win in the anime series:

There’s alot of Interview from Rica Matsumoto.

One is the questioner asking Rica When she knows that Satoshi will win this time?

Rica said When the Arora Pokemon League started, the director told her “I want to win Satoshi this time”

And she’s like “He will win?! Is it a joke!?” — サトセレ (@AshandSerena) September 15, 2019

Though Ash may eternally be a young boy, he has participated in numerous tournaments during his time as a Pokemon trainer and each one has resulted in a loss. Fans were either despondent or simply accepted the idea that Ketchum just wasn’t fated to ever win a tournament of his own. This all changed in the most recent iteration of the anime with Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon where Ash managed to defeat Gladion and was awarded the championship trophy by Royal Mask.

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”