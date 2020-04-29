Fem Pokemon Cosplay Gives Ash Ketchum His Best Look Yet

✖

The Pokemon franchise had one of its biggest years ever last year with the launch of the new entries in its video game franchise, Pokemon Sword and Shield, and the release of a brand new entry in the Pokemon anime franchise. Unfortunately, the anime will be taking a bit of a break in Japan due to the effects of the novel coronavirus but it's been a huge hit with fans lately thanks to Ash's big makeover. Ash Ketchum is not a stranger to major makeovers with each new release of the anime, but it's still surprising when a look for the Pokemon Master to be can catch you off guard.

One such look from cosplay artist Frederie (who you can find on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and more here) catches you by surprise with an homage to Ash Ketchum's first look. Not only does this cosplay give Ash Ketchum a fem edge, but also serves as a strong reminder of why Ash Ketchum's very first outfit is still one of the more iconic looks for the hero in the anime. You can check out the awesome homage below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🌸 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐞 🌸 (@frederie.cosplay) on Apr 22, 2020 at 11:42pm PDT

Ash Ketchum's very first look is iconic for a number of reasons, and one of which is that it's the version of the anime that most fans have seen. But that's gearing up to change with Pokemon Journeys: The Series as this newest anime in the franchise will actually be exclusively streaming with Netflix. It's a huge move for the franchise as now more eyes will be on it than ever before, and the Netflix audience might just fall in love with the newest iteration of Ash. Then again, awesome cosplay takes like this keep the love for the original outfit alive!

What is your favorite Ash Ketchum look in the Pokemon anime? Are you excited to see Ash's newest outfit when Pokemon Journeys: The Series hits Netflix later this June? What are some of your favorite Pokemon from Ash's teams over the years? Which Pokemon would you want to see him catch next? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.