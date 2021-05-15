Viral Pokemon Art Reimagines Classic Ash and Misty Scene in New Anime Style

✖

One piece of Pokemon art has gone viral for imagining a classic Ash and Misty scene in the new art style seen in Pokemon Journeys: The Series! Pokemon Journeys recently ended its run in North America, but the original Japanese release of the series is continuing with brand new episodes every week. It's getting ready to launch a new arc soon, and one of the reasons to be really excited as for what's coming next is seeing a new take on Gary Oak -- who we haven't seen in the series for a very long time.

It's kind of the same situation for Misty. She might have popped up in the Sun and Moon anime, but there could be plenty accomplished with a return to the anime in Pokemon Journeys. This would not only open up the series to give her another makeover, but re-imagine some of her older scenes with Ash in this new style. As for what this could look like, artist Lukas Thadeu has gone viral with fans on Twitter for taking Ash and Misty's classic bicycle scene and giving it a full Pokemon Journeys makeover! Check it out below:

An updated look for a classic scene ✨#anipoke pic.twitter.com/4VTg7IJYJ8 — Lukas Thadeu (@LukasThadeuART) May 11, 2021

Pokemon Journeys might have ended its run streaming on Netflix, but The Pokemon Company has already confirmed that the series is continuing with a special sequel iteration known as Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series. Like iterations of the past, this sequel will pick up where the original left off as it sees Ash and Goh taking on all sorts of new challenges after successfully making it through the Darkest Day arc in the final batch of episodes in the first series.

Pokemon Master Journeys: The Series is officially described as such, ", "It’s a big, big world, but you know where to find Ash and Goh—battling and catching Pokémon from Kanto to Galar! With Pikachu, Cinderace, and their other Pokémon beside them, our heroes continue to travel all over the world to research Pokémon for Cerise Laboratory. Along the way, Ash climbs higher in the World Coronation Series rankings, and Goh adds more Pokémon to his Pokédex in his quest to catch Mew. Meanwhile, Chloe takes her first steps as a Pokémon Trainer when she meets a mysterious Eevee. New friends, returning rivals, and exciting adventures await—as the journey continues!"

