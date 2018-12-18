This ‘Pokemon’ Car Will Remind Everyone Why Bulbasaur Is The Best

When it comes to Pokemon, there are debates and then there are fan wars. Fans are always ready to square up in the name of their favorite starter Pokemon, and one viral post might have found Bulbasaur’s biggest defender.

After all, one Arkansas fan has dedicated their car to all things Bulbasaur, and it has got the Squirtle Squad shaking.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over on Reddit, a now-viral post has broken down how far one fan has gone to represent their favorite starter. Not only is their vehicle a leaf green shade, but it is fully decked out in Bulbasaur swag.

As you can see above, the car hails from Arkansas, but its heart surely belongs in the Kanto region. Its license plate spells out “BULBASR” and is framed by a border starring the Pokemon… and that is just the beginning.

The back window sees Bulbasaur peeking out from the trunk, and the car has plenty of the starter. A slew of Bulbasaur plushes can be seen stacked in the back, but there is one variation. If fans look close, they will see Turtwig to the side, but the newer grass starter seems to be getting along with his Kanto predecessor.

The car’s fandom wraps with a few Pokemon stickers, and they are all about Bulbasaur of course. All the themed decor proves its driver is a devout Bulbasaur loyalist, but they are not alone. In fact, Bulbasaur often tops fan-made lists ranking the top Pokemon starters, and several of the series’ creators also stan the grass type.

“He’s really cute, as a character,” Junichi Masuda, a well-known Pokemon producer told Kotaku in a previous interview.

“It’s kind of strange to say this, but it’s a very Pokemon-like Pokemon. It really kind of exemplifies what Pokemon is for me. It has that kind of monster-like creature, with a plant-like thing on its back—and I think that that simple combination exemplifies what Pokemon is all about.”

So, which Pokemon would you use to deck your own ride out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime

If you haven’t kept up with the current run of the anime, Pokemon the Series: Sun and Moon is described as such, “What starts as a summer vacation in the tropical Alola region turns into the next exciting chapter in Ash Ketchum’s quest to become a Pokémon Master! There’s plenty for Ash and Pikachu to explore in this sunny new region, with exciting new Pokémon to discover and interesting people to learn from along the way—including the cool Professor Kukui and the fun-loving Samson Oak.

More new faces will help guide Ash’s Alolan adventure, in the form of a group of skilled Trainers—Kiawe, Lana, Mallow, and Sophocles—and a mysterious research assistant called Lillie. Frequent foes Team Rocket have also made the trip to Alola, looking to swipe some high-powered new Pokémon. But they have some heavy competition on the villainy front: the ruffians of Team Skull, who delight in causing chaos and may have more sinister intentions…”