Pokemon Fan Imagines the Perfect Charizard Grass-type Makeover

There comes a time in every fan’s life where they must make a choice; Water, Fire, or Grass? In the world of Pokemon, aspiring trainers must decide which starter creature they will embark on their journey with, but some wish they could bend those rules a bit.

Take, for instance, an artist known as ABZ Art. Their love of Charizard and Grass-type Pokemon led them to make a new pocket monster that fans are falling in love with.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see below, the artist posted their sleek Charizard makeover to Reddit. ABZ Art wanted to see what a Grass-type Charizard would look like, and they didn’t spare any expense.

Colored a mossy green, Charizard dons blue stripes in this artwork and is seen flying with some wood-braced wings. The scaly dragon looks muscular thanks to its wood grain belly, and its tail is further wrapped in branches as a sort of brace. Finally, this Pokemon trades in its usual fire-tipped tail for for a leaf, and fans have already started throwing potential names into the ring for this guy.

So, it’s time for you to choose! Which of these names suit the Grass-type the best: Chlorizard, Chiazard, or Florazard?

Of course, there is no such thing as a Grass-type Charizard in the Pokemon Universe, but fans can imagine what such a creature would look like. Thanks to Pokemon Sun & Moon, the Alola region revealed some type-bending for classic Pokemon such as Vulpix. So, there’s hope the franchise will give this usual Fire-type evolution a makeover some day, and this art proves Grass-type is a natural fit for the temperamental dragon.

Would you like to train up this Pokemon? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is now out in theaters, and you can read our spoiler-free review of the film here. The official synopsis for Pokemon: Detective Pikachu reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!