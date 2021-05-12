Pokemon Cosplay Is Ready For Action With Sir Fetch'd

✖

The Galar Region has introduced Pokemon trainers to several new pocket monsters that populate the wild areas of this new locale, one of the most popular being Sir Fetch'd, the evolved form of Far Fetch'd, which has become a fan favorite among those who played Pokemon: Sword And Shield on the Nintendo Switch. Having also appeared on the latest season of the anime in Pokemon Journeys, Sir Fetch'd has definitely made a name for itself and will surely have a role to play in the future of the franchise in the Galar Region and beyond.

Pokemon Journeys has been putting Ash and Goh through the wringer during their journey around the world, with the pair of trainers attempting to add the most powerful Pokemon they can find to round out their respective rosters. When the pair found themselves battling against the trainers of Galar, they realized that their dream of defeating Leon was going to be far more difficult than they realized, even with Ketchum's recent win in the Alola League. With Ash recently starting a battle against his former travel companion in Iris, it's clear that they still have a long way to go until they can make the attempt to become the new champions of the Galar Region.

Instagram Cosplayer A-Ka-Ki-O-Ga shared this insanely impressive take on Sir Fetch'd, one of the most popular new additions to the lore of Pokemon since setting his webbed toes on the environment of the Galar Region within the latest entry of the video game franchise in Sword And Shield:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A-ka-ki-o-ga Cosplay (@akakioga)

Pokemon has over nine hundred creatures that have helped make the series rise in popularity, with many of these beasts being evolved versions of the monsters themselves. With Sir Fetch'd, the grass-type pocket monster still hilariously uses plants for its weaponry but has modeled them into a sword and shield, making him the perfect addition to the latest video game. Ash was able to procure a Sir Fetch'd himself in the anime thanks to his Far Fetch'd evolving.

What do you think of this insane Pokemon Cosplay? Who was your favorite addition to the roster of the anime franchise with the release of Pokemon: Sword And Shield? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.