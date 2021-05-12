Pokemon Sword and Shield Update Live, Full Patch Notes Released

✖

Pokemon Sword and Shield version 1.3.2 has been released on Nintendo Switch, bringing some new changes to help with the overall experience. The update is fairly small in the grand scheme of things, but players might notice a difference in online and local wireless battles. The update fixes an issue where Pokemon icons weren't displaying correctly. Additionally, version 1.3.2 offers several other fixes intended to make the game run smoother. Unfortunately, Nintendo and The Pokemon Company have not gone into great detail regarding the latter. Nintendo did release patch notes on its official website however, which can be found below!

Fixed the issue where some Pokémon icons were not properly displaying during online or local wireless battles.

Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.

Since the game's release in November 2019, Pokemon Sword and Shield have amassed a large and faithful following. The game has quickly become one of the best-selling on Switch, and fans have spent countless hours exploring the Galar region. As such, it's possible that players will pick up on some of the issues that have been fixed on their own!

Unfortunately, fans hoping for a bigger update will have to keep waiting. At this time, it's unclear whether or not Game Freak and Nintendo will continue supporting Sword and Shield with major updates. The title received two DLC expansions last year, adding new areas to explore and new Pokemon to catch. However, this year will see the release of Pokemon: Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, while Pokemon Legends: Arceus will launch in 2022. With two major releases on the way, it's possible that Sword and Shield's biggest updates are a thing of the past. That said, it's entirely possible the game will see an update alongside those new releases, in order to allow players to bring older Pokemon into the Galar games. After all, there are still a number of Pokemon unobtainable! For now, fans will just have to wait and see.

Pokemon Sword and Shield is available now, exclusively on Nintendo Switch. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you a fan of Pokemon Sword and Shield? Are you still spending a lot of time with the game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!