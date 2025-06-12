Pokemon and Crocs Team Up Just in Time for Summer

It’s here! Launched on June 11th, Crocs and the Pokemon Company team up once again for a summer collab you won’t want to miss! Coming in a range of sizes for toddlers, kids, and adults, there’s a new assortment of cool clogs with stylish designs to choose from. With themes and patterns featuring Pokemon like Pikachu, Charizard, Blastoise, Squirtle, Charmander, Bulbasaur, and the Eeveelutions, just like the Pokemon themselves, you’ll want to Catch ‘Em All!

Want to decorate and accessorize your new kicks with your favorite Pokemon? This summer footwear collab collection also features a variety of Jibbitz™ charms that snap into the Crocs’ holes to mix and match! Whether you prefer some battle-ready slip-ons or more whimsical pastel clogs, you’re sure to find a new favorite pair of Pokemon Crocs as hot as the summer itself to keep your feet feeling and looking cool!

Whether You’re a Pokemon Master or a Starter, These Stylish Clogs Will Knock Your Socks Off

Kicking off, the new line of Crocs will include the Pokemon Versus Clog. “Why choose? The Pokemon Versus Classic Clog is the best of both worlds — with the right shoe representing the fire type and the left shoe representing the water type. It’s the perfect match!” The right shoe will feature motifs to match the fire-type Pokemon Charizard while the left will match the water-type Blastoise, complete with Jibbitz™ of each character.

“Get ready to transform your footwear. Because we’ve evolved the Classic Platform Clog with Eevee-inspired details, like a fur backstrap, dusting of glitter and a metal chain with enamel charms.” The Pokemon Eevee Classic Platform Clog features Eevee along with a chain with charms of all your favorite Eeveelutions like Leafeon, Espeon, Vaporeon, and Sylveon! With a tie-dye pastel color scheme, faux fur strap, Pokéball strap rivets, and gold colored accents, these magical platform clogs will make you feel like you’re on top of the Pokemon world.

“Calling all Trainers! The Pokemon Classic Clog is a fan-favorite silhouette, printed with fan-favorite characters. And oversized Jibbitz™ charms level up the look even more!” The Pokemon Classic Clog features an all-over colorful Pokemon print pattern and Pikachu, Squirtle, Charamander, and Bulbasaur Jibbitz™ Charms.

The Kids’ Pokemon Pikachu Classic Clog features a cute pastel pink color scheme, Pikachu silhouette pattern, glittery hearts on the soles, and Pikachu Jibbitz™ with various adorable expressions. While the franchise and summer tend to go hand-in-hand, this is certainly less troublesome seasonal Pokemon content than other contributions from the franchise.

