Gary Oak’s 10 Best Pokemon in the Anime

Gary Oak has been the longest-standing rival of Ash and a mainstay of the Pokemon series and he has had numerous Pokemon along his journey, repeatedly adding iconic allies to his roster even as he’s become a Pokemon Researcher. The anime’s representation of the original games and manga character Blue, Gary, is the grandson of Professor Oak and continually battles Ash Ketchum while the two travel the regions of the Pokemon world. Gary, much like Ash, has been shown to have captured plenty of Pokemon throughout the long history of the series, but today we will be looking specifically at Gary’s 10 best Pokemon that have had the best on-screen showings.

Videos by ComicBook.com

From Blastoise to Regidrago, Gary has had multiple impressive and powerful Pokemon, but the lists must persist, and we will have to narrow down just which Pokemon Gary should keep in continuous rotation. Considering Gary’s low Pokemon count compared to the 1,025 Pokemon in the current Pokedex, the list will ideally provide insight into Gary’s evolution as a trainer through the regions and will hopefully platform and highlight fan favorites that we’ve all gotten to know and love through the OG rival. Being the grandson of Kanto’s titular Pokemon Professor gave Gary some early advantages when it comes to his development as a trainer, but as the series has evolved much like the Pokemon it features, Gary has become a rival proper and even a friend, growing alongside plenty of his and fan favorite Pokemon.

1) Blastoise

The first entry on this list is the iconic and ever-present member of Gary’s team, Blastoise. Once a scrappy starter Squirtle, this Blastoise has grown alongside Gary and has featured in every single important battle the trainer has taken part in. One of Blastois’ most impressive moments comes in the form of his fight against Ash’s Charizard, which even ended in his defeat, showing his pure power.

Along with this fight, Blastoise also had multiple instances of saving Pikachu or generally aiding the main gang and ensuring Ash and his electric mouse never got into too much trouble as long as Gary and Blastoise were around. Blastoise is so notable as Gary’s ace that he was even the first pick by the trainer when aiding Goh and friends in researching and battling the Mythical Pokemon Mew. Any trainer or avid gamer worth their salt knows that it takes nothing short of a finely tuned ace Pokemon to help capture any important Mythic or Legendary.

2) Arcanine

Much like our previous entry, Arcanine is an early member of Gary’s team and has traveled alongside the trainer since the Kanto region. Arcanine may not have as many on-screen battles and showings as Blastoise, but the classic Fire-type Pokemon has shown itself to be an invaluable asset on the battlefield. Arcanine’s greatest feat in Kanto was aiding Gary in his battle against Giovanni, where it was able to defeat the gym leader Kingler despite their typing disadvantage.

Arcanine is also one of the few Pokemon amongst the core characters who has the honor of facing off against Mewtwo, win or lose. Arcanine traveled a handful of other regions with Gary and was even recently shown to be a willing and powerful team member in aiding Gary and his allies in a battle, as Gary studied Pokemon as a researcher by tanking a Sheer Cold. Not only is Arcanine an iconic OG Pokemon, but it is a fan favorite and has served as one of Kanto’s greatest successes, making Gary’s Arcanine one of the most iconic team members in the series.

3) Krabby

Gary’s Krabby isn’t exactly a powerhouse; in fact, not much is known about the crab-like Water-type Pokemon, but as another one of Gary’s Kanto captures, the Pokemon had to make the list. However, Krabby wasn’t just any Kanto Pokémon but was Gary’s first captured Pokemon after beginning his journey alongside Ash.

Not only was Krabby one of Gary’s first Pokemon, but Ash also notably caught a Krabby and sent it to Professor Oak, which allowed fans to get another one of the classic comparisons between rivals, showing us how much larger Gary’s Krabby was compared to the protagonists.

4) Scizor

Scizor was featured as a key member of Gary’s team when the trainer entered the Johto Region’s Silver Conference after earning all eight badges. Scozpr earns a spot on this list from principle alone. Scizor is a fan favorite, and it is implied that this Scizor had been on Gary’s team for some time before the Silver Conference. Any Pokemon that can be a part of your team to secure all eight badges and enter a tournament with you is undoubtedly a notable one.

Scizor’s speed and attack power were also clearly on display in this match as the vibrant red Bug-type Pokemon made short work of two of Ash’s team members, Snorlax and Muk. Scizor was quick and decisive and was represented as a powerhouse only fainting when faced down by Ash’s Charizard, which is notable for two reasons: the protagonist’s ace Pokemon is no joke, and Scizor has a four times weakness to Charizard’s Fire-type.

5) Umbreon

Once a humble Eevee during the Orange Island Arc, the Dark-type Eeveelution has proven itself a worthy team member as it has persisted through the anime and all of Gary’s adventures up to his time as a Pokemon Researcher in Pokemon Journeys: The Series. Umbreon was featured in several episodes and has been shown to make quick work of Team Rocket grunt Pokemon, and was a savvy enough team member that Gary was able to help Ash work on and better understand his Gligar’s phobias in battle with Umbreon.

Umbreon, much like many other Pokemon featured on this list, bears the honor of having faced down a Legendary Pokemon. Umbreon was capable of confusing Articuno, but was eventually defeated with the one-hit KO Sheer Cold. Not only is Umbreon a faithful and powerful member of Gary’s team, but any avid Pokemon game enthusiast would recognize how much care and friendship go into getting an Eevee to evolve into an Umbreon, meaning that Gary must have a powerful bond with his friend.

6) Magmar

Magmar may be a simple flaming duck, but his contributions to Gary’s team are still noteworthy. Magmar was notably a member of Gary’s Silver Conference team, which places it amongst the upper echelon of the trainer’s Pokemon. Magmar’s feats aren’t necessarily the most impressive throughout the match, as his main opponent is Ash’s Heracross, which Magmar has a type advantage over, but still ends up KO’d.

Even though Magmar lost the match, it was an impressive show of techniques like Flamethrower and Fireblast, and simply being a member of a tournament team is enough to earn Magmar a spot on this list.

7) Hatterene

This intense Fairy-type Pokemon is another of Gary’s newer additions; however, its representation in battle showed off just how capable it is. Hatterene has shown herself to be a team player and close with Gary by breaking the trainer out of the ice where he was trapped. Hatterene was then shown to face off against Regidrago and Regieleki, two Legendary Pokemon.

Much like Pokemon featured earlier on this list, going blow for blow with any Legendary Pokemon is a badge of honor. Hatterene may not have won, but her contributions are undeniable, as Gary was eventually able to capture Regidrago and add the Pokemon to his team.

8) Nidoking and/or Nidoqueen

These two members of Gary’s team may have been featured at separate times, but given that they are of the same line and can fill similar niches within the team, they share a spot. Nidoqueen has been seen a handful of times, including one instance of defeating Team Rocket, and her greatest showing is during the Silver Conference, where she managed to fell Ash’s Tauros.

On the other hand, Gary’s Nidoking was featured in the Indigo Plateau Conference, where he lost to Melissa’s Golem. Nidoking’s most impressive showing is one that continues to catapult Pokemon to this list, and it’s that he got the chance to face off against Giovanni’s Mewtwo.

9) Electivire

Electivire is not only one of the coolest Pokemon from Sinnoh, but is also the first Pokemon Gary attained post becoming a Pokemon researcher. Electivire has an incredibly impressive entrance given that it single-handedly defeats Team Rocket, and when Ash attempts to scan it with the Pokedex, there appears to be no information on the Pokemon.

Ash and Gary then face off with their two Electric-type Pokemon, and Electivire has the impressive feat of coming out on top and defeating Ash’s ace. Aside from Electivire’s entrance in Sinnoh, the fans have also gotten to see Electivire aid Gary in attaining a feather from Moltres during Pokemon Journeys: The Series.

10) Regidrago

All the talk about Legendary Pokemon, it should come as no surprise that the final entry on this list is, in fact, a Legendary Pokemon. Regidrago stands as one of the two new Regi Pokemon added to the Pokedex during the most recent series.

Regidrago was captured after a hard-fought battle between Gary and Goh, and was the last Pokemon caught by Gary before completing Project Mew. Regidrago is one of the rare onscreen captures of a legendary Pokemon, and that is enough to have it round out Gary’s 10 Best Pokemon.