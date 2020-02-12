This Cubone Cosplay Definitely Catches Pokemon Fans’ Attention

Each new generation of the Pokemon games introduces fans to a whole new batch of cuddly new monsters to collect, and that means there are more choices for fan favorites than ever. Each new monster has to compete for attention with every other release that’s come before, and some of the lesser favorites are unfortunately ignored as new generations put new spins on some of the older monsters too. Even some with incredibly memorable backstories like Cubone are finding it harder to stick out!

But that’s beginning to change as Cubone is starting to pop up more in various spin-offs from the mainline Pokemon franchise. Cubone has been showing up more in Pokemon Go, had a brief cameo in the live-action film Pokemon: Detective Pikachu, and is even beginning to show off its real face in merchandise! Now it’s going to stand out even more with awesome cosplay!

Artist @livicolecosplay (who you can find on Instagram here) has put a whole new spin on Cubone with a gijinka take that imagines the Pokemon as a fierce and wild warrior! Cubone might have one of the biggest bummers when it comes to official descriptions, but this cosplay imagines a world where Cubone is fighting back! Check it out below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐿𝒾𝓋𝒾𝒸𝑜𝓁𝑒 𝒞𝑜𝓈𝓅𝓁𝒶𝓎 ❥ (@livicolecosplay) on Feb 9, 2020 at 1:55pm PST

The only thing that Cubone has yet to show up in is the official anime series. Cubone has had a few appearances over the years, but there has yet to be one in the newest iteration of the franchise. With Ash Ketchum returning to the Kanto region and using it as his base of operations for the season, there have been more opportunities than ever for appearances from the original 151. Meaning Cubone (even without this attention grabbing cosplay) could show up soon!

Is Cubone one of your favorites? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter! Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.