Pokemon Fan Creates Cursed Mewtwo x Oddish Crossover

When fans think of fusion when it comes to anime, they probably gravitate mostly toward series such as Dragon Ball Z, that offers fighters with a few different options in terms of uniting two unique people into one. Fans however have been able to use technology to make the possibilities endless, fusing together characters from the same anime series, or sometimes across universes. One fan decided to take a look into the world of Pokemon and fuse together two of the least likely pocket monsters to hang out in the forms of Oddish and Mewtwo!

Mewtwo, of course, is far more powerful than Oddish, often touted as one fo the most powerful Pokemon that have ever been introduced to the franchise. First appearing in the initial Pokemon animated movie, Mewtwo was a genetic experiment that was created using the DNA of the ancient pocket monster, Mew. While the first animated film of the series was released many years ago, a recent re-make in the form of Pokemon The Movie: Mewtwo Strikes Back Evolution is still waiting for its day in the sun to be released in North America!

Reddit User MandriII shared this amazing, unsettling fusion between Mewtwo and Oddish, taking the latter mostly harmless pocket monster and merging it with the all powerful former threat to humanity to create a creature that we can only dub as “Mewdish”:

When Mewtwo was first born, it didn’t look too kindly on humanity, having basically been tortured by its creators as said humans were looking to learn from their genetic experiment. Thanks in part to the influence of Ash Ketchum and Pikachu, Mewtwo let go of its rage toward mankind and instead found a place for himself and the other cloned pocket monsters of the world to live.

Pokemon fusion isn’t entirely foreign to the franchise, as the dim witted creature known as Slowpoke evolves into a fusion with the pocket monster Shelder, creating the “fusion” of Slowbro!

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. There’s also a brand new film on the way to Japan this Summer, Pokemon the Movie: Coco.