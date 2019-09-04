Pokemon Cut Goldeen’s Adorable Baby Evolution

The first generation of Pokemon hit the scene in the video games for the Nintendo Gameboy, Pokemon: Red and Pokemon: Blue. With over 150 pocket monsters in its roster, there are just some pocket monsters that weren’t able to make the original cut, or find their way into subsequent future generations. While there were many an aquatic monster introduced in Pokemon’s “opening salvo”, one of the lesser discussed pocket monsters is the fish-type creature called Goldeen. Now, one fan has managed to unearth a design for the original “Baby Evolution”:

Twitter User DrLavaYT shared this original design for the lost Pokemon, Gyopin, that acted as the very first form for the aquatic battler Goldeen, unfortunately never making it into the roster of either Generation One or Generation Two:

Lost Pokemon of the Day: Gyopin (baby Goldeen) Gyopin was originally designed for Gen 1, but was cut due to lack of cartridge space. Gyopin returned in G&S’s 1997 demo, but ended up getting cut from Gen 2 as well. (Photo descriptions & more info continued in thread below) (1/4) pic.twitter.com/apf9DbuVzv — Dr. Lava’s Lost Pokemon (@DrLavaYT) August 31, 2019

Pokemon is in a really good place right now. With the video game Pokemon Go continuing its successful streak, and joined by the mobile game Pokemon Masters that is picking up steam, these aren’t the only video games that Goldeen is featured in. Earlier this year, we saw the release of Pokemon: Let’s Go Pikachu and Pokemon: Let’s Go Eeve for the Nintendo Switch that featured the floundering monster. Later this year, Pokemon: Sword and Shield will be releasing for the Switch as well, though whether or not Goldeen will be making an appearance is still up in the air.

On the anime front, Pokemon: Sun and Moon is coming ever closer to the end of the Alola League Tournament which just might net Ash Ketchum his first tournament win. Not satisfied with one anime franchise, a new series titled Pocket Monsters is still shrouded in mystery and we’re left wondering whether this will be a sister series to the current running television series, or a reboot of the franchise as a whole.

What do you think of "Baby Goldeen"? Do you think this Pokemon should have been included in one of the first generations of the franchise?

Want to know more about Pokemon‘s upcoming anime venture? You can read its tentative teaser here: “The new “Pocket Monsters” series that was announced today will of course be set in the Galar region from the video games “Pocket Monsters Sword/Shield“, which will be released November 15th, but also in all the other regions that have appeared in the video games so far, including the Kanto region from the original “Red/Green” games and the Jouto region from the sequels “Gold/Silver“.”