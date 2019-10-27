Pokemon Meets Demon Slayer with this Spot-On Crossover

With over 800 Pokemon now a part of the franchise, fans have proved just how malleable each of these cuddly monsters can be by fusing them with some of the most popular franchises today. The latest instance combines it with another ultra popular action series this year as one artist has placed some poignant Pokemon pals in the place of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s central trio of slayers. Artist @ngkyk0111 (who you can find on Twitter here) has provided a great example of what an official crossover between the two franchises would look like, and it’s pretty adorable.

Taking the place of Demon Slayer‘s Tanjiro Komado, Inosuka Hashibira, and Zenitsu Agatsuma, are the Pokemon Squirtle, Mankey, and Pikachu. It’s a surprisingly good fit for both of these series, and now we need a full series just like this.

Demon Slayer is probably the perfect match for Pokemon as not only are its various attacks element based, but the central trio’s personalities are a great fit for these pocket monsters. Inosuke is wild like the raging Mankey (although it probably would be a better fit for a Primeape, as the Pokemon notably adorably calmed down from time to time), Zenitsu’s Lightning Breath and yellow robe are a perfect fit for Pikachu, and Tanjiro’s Water Breathing and adorable demeanor basically makes him a Squirtle. Hopefully we get an officially line of merchandise or series like this someday! Wilder things have happened!

If you wanted to check out the original Japanese run of the anime for yourself, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba‘s first season is now complete and streaming on Crunchyroll, FunimationNOW, and Hulu. It’s the perfect time to start up the series from the very beginning too as it’s currently airing new episodes of the English dub on Adult Swim’s Toonami programming block. Originally created by Koyoharu Gotoge, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba first debuted in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in February 2016.

VIZ Media fully licensed the series for an English language release, and they officially describe Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as such, “Since ancient times, rumors have abounded of man-eating demons lurking in the woods. Because of this, the local townsfolk never venture outside at night. Legend has it that a demon slayer also roams the night, hunting down these bloodthirsty demons. For young Tanjiro, these rumors will soon to become his harsh reality. Ever since the death of his father, Tanjiro has taken it upon himself to support his family. Although their lives may be hardened by tragedy, they’ve found happiness. But that ephemeral warmth is shattered one day when Tanjiro finds his family slaughtered and the lone survivor, his sister Nezuko, turned into a demon. To his surprise, however, Nezuko still shows signs of human emotion and thought… Thus begins Tanjiro’s request to fight demons and turn his sister human again.”