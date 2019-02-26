‘Detective Pikachu’ Trailer Pays Homage to Iconic Theme Song

Pokemon is ready to hit it big in 2019, and it won’t be doing so quietly. In a matter of months, Detective Pikachu will move into theaters, and its brand-new trailer has got fans real nostalgic with a theme song throwback.

As you can see above, a new trailer for Detective Pikachu has gone live, and it is all sorts of perfect. The two-minute trailer gives fans a better idea about what happened to Pikachu (Ryan Reynolds) as he teams up with a boy named Tim to sleuth out a mystery, but fans will likely get a bit distracted during the origin story.

After all, the trailer hits them up with a theme song teaser, and any Pokemon fan will recognize it from the original anime.

The trailer begins with some tense background music filled with horns, and it nods to the theme song about 20 seconds in. An electric guitar riff can be heard, hearkening back to the Pokemon theme song coined back in the 1990s. The theme song homage continues through for about 25 seconds before it switches to a distinct style.

After all, “Holding Out for a Hero” is a bold choice to make, but Bonnie Tyler fits Detective Pikachu pretty perfectly.

Want to know more about Detective Pikachu? You can check out the project’s official synopsis below:

“The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery. Chasing clues together through the neon-lit streets of Ryme City—a sprawling, modern metropolis where humans and Pokémon live side by side in a hyper-realistic live-action world—they encounter a diverse cast of Pokémon characters and uncover a shocking plot that could destroy this peaceful co-existence and threaten the whole Pokémon universe.”

