Pokemon to Release Sad Detective Pikachu Plush

Detective Pikachu is just days away from joining your Blu-ray collection, but the film has more to offer than a hard copy. The movie’s lead has become an even bigger marketing machine with its cute looks, but it seems Pokemon is here to test out a different kind of Pikachu plush. After all, a brand-new announcement informed fans they can catch a new doll of the Pokemon looking — well — rather sad.

And yet, Pikachu somehow looks cuter than ever.

According to reports, The Pokemon Company will be releasing a plush inspired by one of Detective Pikachu’s saddest moments. If you have seen the film, you will recall the scene where Pikachu is shown walking down an empty street singing the Pokemon anime theme song while crying. The scene sees Pikachu all upset with his features smushed together, and that face is what this plush replicates.

As you can see above, the little plush sees Pikachu’s forehead all wrinkled up with his eyes closed. Pikachu’s ears are also downturned given his sad state, and fans won’t be able to keep themselves from hugging the Pokemon plush when they see how sad the detective is.

There are no details on the Detective Pikachu plush’s size and price point at this time, but die-hard fans admit they’ll do just about anything to bring this Pikachu home. If they are lucky, Pokemon will bring this plush to stores before 2020 rolls in and brings even more pocket monster surprises with it.

Pokemon: Detective Pikachu is out on Digital HD now with a physical release on August 6th (pre-orders are live now). The official synopsis for the film reads as such, “The story begins when ace detective Harry Goodman goes mysteriously missing, prompting his 21-year-old son Tim to find out what happened. Aiding in the investigation is Harry’s former Pokémon partner, Detective Pikachu: a hilariously wise-cracking, adorable super-sleuth who is a puzzlement even to himself. Finding that they are uniquely equipped to communicate with one another, Tim and Pikachu join forces on a thrilling adventure to unravel the tangled mystery.

