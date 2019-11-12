This Pokemon Dishware Turns Every Meal Into A Battle

The world of Pokemon has given us hundreds of pocket monsters, each having their own unique powers and unique sensibilities. Since premiering in the late 1990s, the anime/video game series has ascended to become the number one most profitable franchise in the entire world. Whether it be with clothing, figurines, sunglasses, perfumes, and even jewelry, the series starring Ash Ketchum is showing no signs of losing its popularity any time soon. Now, a brand new set of dishware features some of the most popular Pokemon around, promising to turn each meal into a battle for fans of the long running franchise.

The retail chain in Japan, Mr. Donut, is allowing fans to pick up some of these amazing dishware sets that feature some of the biggest pocket monsters of the franchise, along with several donuts and pastries that are modeled after both the creatures of the series as well as Pokeballs!

Mr. Donut has certainly picked one of the best times to introduce these new pieces of dishware, as the newest season of the Pokemon anime is about to debut on November 17th, and the latest video game in the franchise for the Nintendo Switch, Pokemon Sword and Shield, is about to drop as well! Though there are no current plans to bring these dishes and cups to North America, we’ll cross our fingers that they’ll somehow manage to make their way here (outside of Ebay of course).

The new starters of Pokemon Sword and Shield are going to have a heavy role to play in the franchise moving forward, in both the upcoming video game and anime series. With rumors swirling that the likes of Bulbasaur and Squirtle not making appearances in the Switch exclusive, the newest starters are going to have that much more responsibility to shoulder for fans of the franchise.

Will you be trying to get your hands on this Pokemon dishware? Which Pokemon would you like to see fashioned into a donut? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon!

Pokemon: The Series will be officially making its debut November 17th in Japan, and the first episode of the new series is titled “Birth of Pikachu.” The synopsis for it reads as such, “In a forest somewhere in Kanto, there once was a lonely Pichu. This Pichu – who was still quite young – had a certain encounter and farewell. This took place shortly before Ash and his partner Pikachu started travelling together. This is the beginning of the anime ‘Pocket Monster.’”

