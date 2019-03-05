‘Pokemon’ Fans Show How Grookey Could Evolve Into A ‘Dragon Ball Z’ Villain

Pokemon hit up February with some big reveals, and the Internet has yet to drop the announcements. A new set of games are on their way, and one fan is showing how one of their starters could morph into a terrifying villain.

So, you might think pocket monsters have nothing to do with Dragon Ball Z, but then you’d be wrong.

Over on Reddit, fans began buzzing (and shaking their heads) when a meme went viral. As you can see below, a fan noticed a tie between Pokemon and Dragon Ball Z that has to do with Cell.

Grookey may be a standout favorite of Pokemon Sword and Shield as is, but this meme suggests he could go the way of Cell. Sure, the artificial fighter isn’t so much a monkey as he is a murderer, but Cell does share his coloring his Grookey.

In fact, the pair share an almost identical orange muzzle, and it clashes with their green skin. Grookey also has yellow highlights on his face, and they match with the lighter shade of Cell’s face. When you take their pointed ears and tail into account, this meme makes a bit more sense… but that is where all the similarities end.

Well, hopefully. It would be a bummer if Grookey ended up having to absorb others like him to evolve. No perfect or semi-perfect form is worth that trauma.

