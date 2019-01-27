New ‘Pokemon’ Dress Shirt Collection Lets You Wear ‘Em All

Who says Pokemon can’t be business casual? Pikachu may not be one to wear a suit, but the franchise can be serious when the need arises. That is why Pokemon is releasing an official dress shirt collection, and it will let professionals wear ’em all.

Recently, the Japanese brand Original Stitch let fans know it was teaming up with The Pokemon Company for the project. The comfy collaboration will produce a collection of button-up shirts inspired by the original 151 Pokemon. So, anime lovers and gamers will be able to show off their favorite pocket monsters on the sly.

Original Stitch wanted to create a collection that let professionals show off their nerdy side without being distracting. The line was designed so all shirts look formal at a glance, but they carry plenty of heart when a closer look is taken.

From Jigglypuff to Eevee and more, you can find your favorite Pokemon in one of Original Stitch’s shirts. The brand has put up an official website for the collaboration along with a nifty Instagram. Right now, the shirts are simply being previewed, but they will go on sale starting in late February. Shirts will be available with cuts for men and women available. Fans will also be able to pick the patterns for their shirt’s cuffs, pockets, and collar trim. So, every shirt will be a unique one.

Of course, this kind of care does come with a price. In Japan, Original Stitch will retail each shirt for about $90 plus shipping and tax. At this point, there is no word on how international orders will be handled, but the brand will open a website dedicated to online orders next month when the fashion line goes on sale.

So, will you be picking out one of these shirts for work?

