Pokemon Synopsis Teases Go’s Desire to Catch ‘Em All

Pokemon: The Series has been evolving at a much different pace than its predecessors, and this is especially true concerning the new protagonist introduced to the series, Go. While Ash is a veteran trainer and League Champion trying to figure out what he wants to do next, Go is just starting his journey and learning about the world of Pokemon as a whole. Now that the anime has brought them to the Galar region, and Go has gotten his very first Pokemon, he’s caught the catching bug and is now out for a brand new goal.

Ever since Go was first teased to be joining the newest Pokemon anime as the series’ second protagonist alongside Ash, it was revealed that he had a goal of “Catching ‘Em All” and now the next episode of the series will see that in action according to the synopsis for Episode 6 of the anime.

Episode 6 of the series is titled “I’m Gonna Get a Ton of Pokemon! The Road to Mew!!” and the synopsis (as shared by @chargerupgaming on Twitter) for it reads as such, “Go has got his first Pokemon, Scorbunny! Go noticed that his Pokedex got filled in when he got a Pokemon, which gave him a real interest in getting Pokemon! He immediately set off for the forests of the Kanto region alongside Ash in order to search for Pokemon there! And as he explores the forest, aiming to get a ton of Pokemon, he notices there’s a lot of Bug Pokemon from the Kanto region! What kind of Pokemon will he get as his companions?”

Pokemon’s newest anime series has been a walk down memory lane in several ways, but this will most likely be the most nostalgic moment yet. The “Gotta Catch ‘Em All” mantra has been a part of the anime’s DNA from the very beginning, and now fans will get to experience that through a new set of eyes instead of Ash’s.

Pokemon: The Series, is now airing new episodes weekly in Japan, but unfortunately is still not officially licensed for an English language release as of this writing. Staff confirmed for the new series include Daiki Tomiyasu serving as chief director for OLM, Maki Odaira as series director, Kunihiko Yuyama as creative supervisor, Shoji Yonemura overseeing series construction, Shuhei Yasuda serving as character designer, Masafumi Mima as sound director, Yuki Hayashi as series composer. Voice cast members include Daiki Yamashita as Go, Yuichi Nakamura as Professor Sakuragi, Kana Hanazawa as Koharu, Megumi Hayashibara as Jessie, Shinichiro Miki as James, and Inuko Inuyama as Meowth.