Pokemon Fans Are Hyped For Its New Season In Master Journeys
Pokemon made a big announcement earlier today that a new season was coming to the West in Pokemon Master Journeys, which will continue to bring the story of Ash Ketchum and his new friend Goh as they collect insanely powerful Pokemon to battle against the trainers of the Galar Region. With the new season set to arrive later this summer, it has yet to be announced for the streaming service of Netflix, as the previous season had been, though we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see these stories return to the platform as its prior episodes had.
With the Official Twitter Account unleashing the news that the story of Ash and Goh would be receiving a new name, fans are taking to social media to express their excitement for these upcoming entries in the West:
Splash into adventure with Pokémon Master Journeys!
Ash and Pikachu’s journey through the Pokémon world continues with a new season of #PokemonTheSeries starting later this summer! Tune in to find out what adventures await our heroes this season!
➡️ https://t.co/cfqDbOCv2W pic.twitter.com/rNVPwT8wDB— Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 6, 2021
Are you hyped for these new "Master Journeys" for Ash and Goh? What Pokemon are you hoping to see these trainers capture next? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.
A Great Subtitle For A Great Series
Master Journeys huh? That’s a cool subtitle ! pic.twitter.com/92cuoblEeo— Robert (@robert_snaer) May 6, 2021
Ash Chimes In
Wooooo!!!!— Sarah Natochenny (@sarahnatochenny) May 6, 2021
How About Lana Though?
Cool, but I am waiting for this one! pic.twitter.com/9socOf02Iu— 🌊LanaPogging2020🌊「スイレンねた」🎣 (@LanaPosting2020) May 6, 2021
Some Fans Are More Enthused Than Others
wow them!! 😌 pic.twitter.com/yviCPCuJZI— That One Disaster™ (@RaihansTrapinch) May 6, 2021
Ash And Goh Have Fans
Yayyy i love my boys pic.twitter.com/HGavqg1Tml— Lily (@bunnyluvie) May 6, 2021
The Hype Is Real
POKEMON MASTER HYPE LETS GOOO pic.twitter.com/xrpbFHSY5o— Alexander Trevino (@TrainerTrevino) May 6, 2021
Cannot. Wait.
I haven't finished the first season yet because I ran out of time but oooh boy i can't wait :D— LilyBilly (@LilyBil32496282) May 6, 2021
The Dynamic Duo Returns
Best duo!! pic.twitter.com/NHcZ1epESt— MECHii✨ (@Mechiiko) May 6, 2021
What Challenges Await?
OH YES! I wonder what new adventures await our heroes.— UltraAfroman403 #Anipoke (@ultraafroman402) May 6, 2021