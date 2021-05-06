Pokemon Fans Are Hyped For Its New Season In Master Journeys

Pokemon made a big announcement earlier today that a new season was coming to the West in Pokemon Master Journeys, which will continue to bring the story of Ash Ketchum and his new friend Goh as they collect insanely powerful Pokemon to battle against the trainers of the Galar Region. With the new season set to arrive later this summer, it has yet to be announced for the streaming service of Netflix, as the previous season had been, though we definitely wouldn't be surprised to see these stories return to the platform as its prior episodes had.

With the Official Twitter Account unleashing the news that the story of Ash and Goh would be receiving a new name, fans are taking to social media to express their excitement for these upcoming entries in the West:

Splash into adventure with Pokémon Master Journeys! Ash and Pikachu’s journey through the Pokémon world continues with a new season of #PokemonTheSeries starting later this summer! Tune in to find out what adventures await our heroes this season! ➡️ https://t.co/cfqDbOCv2W pic.twitter.com/rNVPwT8wDB — Pokémon (@Pokemon) May 6, 2021

