Viral Video Proves Everyone Cries During Pokemon: The Movie’s Most Famous Scene

The Pokemon anime is getting ready to set Ash Ketchum out on the next phase on his journey to becoming a master, with a new design in tow to match, and over the 20 plus years of the franchise’s tenure the anime has delivered its fair share of emotional scenes and memorable moments. This was most evident in the first film effort for the franchise, Mewtwo Strikes Back, as Pokemon’s first movie broke a lot of hearts when it seemed like Ash had died after failing to end a disturbing Pokemon conflict. It’s often hailed as one of the saddest moments in the series overall.

One video from @MynorRodriguezz on Twitter is quickly going viral as it proves that the first movie’s saddest moment is still bringing tears to the eyes of new fans to this day. Still packing that same punch, fans from all over have flocked to the video in a show of support for the young fan feeling that heartbreak for the first time.

Fans from all over quickly took the tweet to reveal they cried when first seeing that moment too, and it’s especially prominent given that Ash had never been put in such a life-threatening situation before. Couple this with the English dub of the film adding that “brother my brother” song, and it’s just a wrap. Luckily, Ash’s fate wasn’t permanent as the tears shed by the Pokemon (and audiences around the world) soon revived him. @MynorRodriguezz cleared up that their nephew is doing just find now too after seeing Ash come back to life.

Pokemon’s first movie is still probably the most famous release in the franchise. That’s why it was recently revived in Japan with a full CG makeover. Dubbed Mewtwo Strikes Back EVOLUTION, fans in Japan were able to watch this full CG remake of the original movie with very few changes. Unfortunately for those outside of Japan, there don’t seem to be any plans to bring it to the United States just yet.

As for Ash Ketchum, he’s gone far beyond his lowest moment depicted here. 20 years later, he’s now been crowned a Pokemon League Champion and is preparing to go on a world tour through every past region of the series in the next phase of the anime premiering in Japan this November.