This Cute Couple Proves Those who Pokemon Together Stay Together

It is hard to explain, but there is something about Pokemon that brings out the best in people. The series made its debut in the early ’90s and has kept us all enthralled ever since. Fans new and old were roped into Pokemon a few years back when Pokemon Go debuted… and that has not stopped. After all, one couple is going viral thanks to their love of Pokemon and love for one another.

The photo in question popped up on Reddit not too long ago. It was there user BatmansBackpack put up a photo they snapped at an airport where they met an elderly couple playing Pokemon Go.

“This little lady has been asking her husband to push her around so she can catch Pokemon while they wait to board their flight. He keeps checking in and cheering her on to see if they got one. Find someone who loves you like this,” the user wrote.

As you can see below, the photo shows an elderly woman sitting down in an airport wheelchair with Pokemon Go loaded on her phone. Behind her, a man in a brown brimmed hat is pushing the wheelchair along while wrangling a suitcase. They appear to have stopped outside a bookcase, and fans are hoping the couple managed to snatch an Eevee while they were there.

This photo has only reminded fans of the joy Pokemon Go can bring. Something as simple as a mobile app brought the couple closer together than before, and it got them exercising before a long flight. Not even Pikachu could ask for more at the end of the day, so here’s to hoping this couple has many more years ahead of them to catch ’em all!

Is this the kind of love you want…?

