Anime Artists Give ‘Pokemon’s Mystery Creature A Makeover

Pokemon isn't the kind of series to throw fans into confusion, but the franchise took fans for a loop over the weekend. Out of nowhere, fans were introduced to a teeny-tiny creature in Pokemon Go which no one had seen before. So, what did fans do?

Well, if you like the Pokemon anime, there's only one thing you can do. You draw fan-art of the adorable blob.

Over on social media, artists have given their anime take on the mystery Pokemon, and fans have settled on a rather adorable name for the pocket monsters. The Pokemon is known affectionately as Nutto, a name nodding to his clear tie to Ditto.

As you can see above, one artist's take on Nutto has got fans buzzing in particular. The piece sees Nutto looking soft with his bolt-shaped head and floating eye. It tiny, blobby body is looking pretty cute as well, and it feels like it is just a matter of time until Nutto gives a kawaii blush.

This specific piece gives nod to Nutto's origin story. The character first appeared in Pokemon Go out of nowhere, leaving fans to wonder whether a server leak with developer Niantic had dropped the ball. However, tweets sent by the company's employees assured fans Nutto was supposed to make a debut. When the Pokemon was spotted in-game, any catch would see Nutto turn into either a Ditto or even Chikorita thanks to the game's planned community day. Now, the growing theory is that Nutto is perhaps a stand-in for a Pokemon known as Kecleon.

Still, there is a chance the Pokemon is a brand-new that Pokemon Go debuted ahead of time. The mobile title will be tying in the Pokemon: Let's Go for the Nintendo Switch and allow fans to transfer Pokemon between the game. So, if The Pokemon Company is smart, it will find a way to make Nutto canon sooner than later. And, if it goes the anime route, the above design is certain to make fans.

