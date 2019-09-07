High-End Pokemon Makeup Collection Will Turn You Into Haute Pikachu

Pikachu has had a banner year in the world of Pokemon. Getting its own Hollywood feature length film with the Ryan Reynolds led picture, Detective Pikachu, and sticking alongside Ash Ketchum as he ascended the ranks of the Alola League in the anime Pokemon: Sun and Moon, it looks like Pikachu is entering into a brand new world. This holiday season, fans of the pocket monster franchise will be able to get a brand new line of make-up that features the electric rodent mascot of the series, letting fans express their love of Pokemon on their face!

Anime News Network shared the news via their Official Twitter Account of the upcoming make-up line from Shu Uemura dropping this winter, that will include eye shadows, lipsticks, skin care, and much more that can bring devoted fans one step closer to the world of Pokemon trainers and their partners:

The high end make-up line will include “12-color “Pikachu Thundershock” eyeshadow palette, a nine-color “Pikachu Brick Blast” eyeshadow palette, and the “Pikachu Mythical Purple” eyeshadow palette, along with two lipstick colors, “Rouge Unlimited Amplified” and “Rouge Unlimited Amplified Matte”. Pre-orders for the line will begin on October 25th, and the first line of the Pikachu make-up will drop at the start of November, with the second half releasing later that month.

Pokemon is easily one of the biggest money making franchises in the world, making a name for itself in the world of video games and anime. With the amount of money the series manages to bring in, it’s no wonder that it would expand its reach into area such as fashion, movies, and of course, make-up. This anime series however isn’t the only one that’s been blessed with its own make-up line, as other franchises have also managed to get their own lines available for purchase.

Studio Ghibli, Full Metal Alchemist, Sailor Moon, Rurouni Kenshin, and Card Captor Sakura are but a few of the anime franchises that have managed to enter into the world of make-up.

