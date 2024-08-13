Pokemon Horizons Part 4 U.S. Netflix Release Date Announced

Pokemon Horizons: The Series is now one step closer to the end of the anime’s first season, and Netflix has announced when the fourth and final part of the season will be making its way to Netflix. Pokemon Horizons: The Series kicked off a whole new era for the anime as it was the first in the long running anime franchise to not feature Ash Ketchum in the starring role over an extended period. In the last few years, fans have gotten to see new characters take the spotlight as they started their own journeys and the sky really has been the limit.

Pokemon Horizons recently returned to Netflix with the third part of its series with 11 more episodes to check out. With the release of this newest wave, The Pokemon Company has also announced that Part 4 of Pokemon Horizons will be streaming with Netflix beginning on November 22nd. This will serve as the final part of the first season for this new series, and thus will match it up that much more with the current run of the anime now airing its new episodes weekly in Japan.

Sprigatito in Pokemon Horizons: The Series

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons

New episodes of Pokemon Horizons: The Series are now releasing in Japan on a weekly basis, and have been releasing on a quarterly schedule with Netflix. There are currently three parts available to watch with the streaming service with 34 episodes available in total, and the third part released earlier this month (with the English dub option being the only one available). As for what to expect from this newest era of the Pokemon anime without Ash as the central character, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such:

“A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that’s determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn’t on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?”