McDonald’s Teams With Pokemon on New Happy Meal

McDonald’s is teaming up with Pokemon on a new Happy Meal coming overseas. Pokemon recently celebrated the first anniversary of its newest anime, Pokemon Horizons: The Series, earlier this Spring. This marks a new era of the franchise without Ash Ketchum at the center of its adventures, and has been instead following a new group of characters who have started their journeys from the very beginning. Each new episode airing in Japan continues to tell this story, and it’s been such a big hit that now it’s going to be teaming up with McDonald’s with a new Happy Meal.

McDonald’s Japan is no stranger to teaming up with anime projects with promos highlighting Kiki’s Delivery Service, Jujutsu Kaisen and more in the past, and it’s naturally no stranger to Pokemon with all sorts of Happy Meals and collectibles released over the years. Now starting on August 9th in Japan, McDonald’s Japan will be releasing new Happy Meal toys inspired by Pokemon Horizons: The Series. You can check out the promo for the new Pokemon Happy Meal collab below.

https://x.com/McDonaldsJapan/status/1819206486418977074

How to Watch Pokemon Horizons

New episodes of Pokemon Horizons: The Series are now releasing in Japan on a weekly basis, and have been releasing on a quarterly schedule with Netflix. There are currently two parts available to watch with the streaming service with 23 episodes available in total, and the third part of the series will actually be releasing later this week (with the English dub option being the only one available). As for what to expect from this newest era of the Pokemon anime without Ash as the central character, The Pokemon Company teases Pokemon Horizons: The Series as such:

“A new adventure is beginning within the wide world of Pokémon! Arriving at Indigo Academy, a girl named Liko receives her first partner Pokémon, Sprigatito. But she soon finds herself pursued by the Explorers, a mysterious group that’s determined to take the pendant necklace she wears. Liko isn’t on her own, though, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and the other Rising Volt Tacklers offer her protection aboard their airship. Meanwhile, a boy named Roy dreams of becoming a Pokémon Trainer, unaware of the secret hiding within the Ancient Poké Ball he carries. As Liko, Roy, and the Rising Volt Tacklers set sail for new horizons, what kind of discoveries await?”