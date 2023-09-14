Pokemon Horizons Synopsis Teases Moltres' Debut

Pokemon Horizons has hit the ground floor running with its two new protagonists, Liko and Roy. Despite no longer having Ash Ketchum and Pikachu in the driver's seat, the series is throwing plenty of wild challenges at its heroes along with some pocket monsters old and new. As the two trainers continue their journey, it seems as though the anime adaptation is preparing to introduce Liko and Roy to one of the biggest legendary Pokemon in the existence of the series, Moltres.

Liko and Roy are obviously very different characters from Ash Ketchum, as the pair aren't aiming for the same dreams and certainly have their own pocket monsters to call upon in battle. One major notch in their belts that the duo has is their allies in the Rising Volt Tacklers, as Friede, Captain Pikachu, and their fellow researchers have been lending a hand to Roy and Liko in the series so far. Of course, the pair will need all the help they can get as the nefarious organization known as the Explorers has offered up challenges that are far greater than Jesse, James, and Mewoth of Team Rocket fame.

(Photo: OLM Inc)

Pokemon: Moltres Flies Into Frame

Pokemon Horizons' has released a new description for its twenty-third episode. With the upcoming installment hinting at the two heroes and the Rising Volt Tacklers having trouble with Moltres, it seems that they might have a different option outside of battle to soothe the wild beast, "Even if Liko, Roy and Friede are unable to win in a battle against Moltres, they head back into the mine, having come up with a plan to calm it down. What is that method..!?"

In Pokemon Journeys, Goh was able to do what many thought was impossible, capturing a legendary Pokemon to add to his roster. While he doesn't carry around Suicune in a Pokeball, it went to show how far Goh had come in a relatively short amount of time.

Pokemon Horizons is planning to hit Netflix in the future with an English Dub, introducing Pokemon fans to this brave new world. While a release date has yet to be revealed at this point, the streaming service is all-in when it comes to the world of Pokemon battles. Netflix recently brought Ash's final episodes to its platform and is sure to stick with the popular anime franchise for some time.

Which legendary Pokemon do you think that Liko and Roy will encounter in the future? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.

Via Anipoke Fandom