Pokemon: James' Voice Actor Confirms COVID Recovery

✖

Pokemon Journeys has given both Ash and Goh some serious buffs in their journey to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region, including the region's current Champion in Leon, with the latest season also doing the same with Team Rocket by giving them some new technology. Recently, however, the voice actor for James, Shin-Ichiro Miki had contracted the coronavirus but took to social media to share that they have recovered and will continue to voice one of the most prominent members of Team Rocket as they continue to be a threat to Pokemon trainers everywhere.

Shin-Ichiro Miki took to his Official Twitter Account to share the big news that he has recovered from COVID-19, stating that he will gradually return to work to continue voicing the partner to Jesse as a part of Team Rocket, with this latest season giving them some surprising new tech:

The translated Tweet reads as such:

"The home medical treatment period instructed by the public health center has ended and the medical treatment has been canceled. In the future, I plan to gradually return to work while consulting with my physical condition and the office. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the health centers and medical personnel. We apologize for the concern and inconvenience caused to all concerned and supporters."

Are you ecstatic to hear the good news regarding the voice actor of Pokemon's James? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of Pokemon.