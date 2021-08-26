Pokemon: James' Voice Actor Confirms COVID Recovery
Pokemon Journeys has given both Ash and Goh some serious buffs in their journey to defeat the trainers of the Galar Region, including the region's current Champion in Leon, with the latest season also doing the same with Team Rocket by giving them some new technology. Recently, however, the voice actor for James, Shin-Ichiro Miki had contracted the coronavirus but took to social media to share that they have recovered and will continue to voice one of the most prominent members of Team Rocket as they continue to be a threat to Pokemon trainers everywhere.
Shin-Ichiro Miki took to his Official Twitter Account to share the big news that he has recovered from COVID-19, stating that he will gradually return to work to continue voicing the partner to Jesse as a part of Team Rocket, with this latest season giving them some surprising new tech:
保健所指示の自宅療養期間を終了し療養解除となりました。— 三木眞一郎 (@miki_shin318) August 25, 2021
今後、体調や事務所と相談しつつ、徐々に仕事に復帰させていただく予定です。
保健所・医療関係者の皆さまには心より感謝申し上げます。
関係者の皆さま、応援してくださっている皆さま、ご心配とご迷惑をおかけして申し訳ありませんでした。
The translated Tweet reads as such:
"The home medical treatment period instructed by the public health center has ended and the medical treatment has been canceled. In the future, I plan to gradually return to work while consulting with my physical condition and the office. We would like to express our sincere gratitude to all the health centers and medical personnel. We apologize for the concern and inconvenience caused to all concerned and supporters."
