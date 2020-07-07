Pokemon Journeys Reminds Us Ash is the Boss in this Impressive Clip

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has not been very traditional in terms of following the formulas of other seasons, and it's been the same with Ash Ketchum who has used many opportunities this season to remind us just how much of a boss he is. That's especially true with the latest episode of the anime as Ash Ketchum makes a public declaration to take on Leon once more at the end of the World Coronation Series. Although Ash has already lost to Leon in their first battle, it's clear that he has not forgotten about his end goal for this series.

Episode 27 of the anime sees Ash and Goh briefly head back to Galar in order to watch an official battle between Leon and Raihan (two of the top trainers in the Coronation Series' Master Class), and it's here that he reminds Leon not to get comfortable. When Leon and Raihan congratulate one another after a fierce battle, Ash interrupts them with the declaration that he will be the one to defeat Leon in the end.

“no, it’ll be ME! I’m THE ONLY ONE who can beat Leon and become the strongest pokemon trainer” not gonna lie, this gave me literally GOOSEBUMPS. WHAT A MOMENT, I’LL NEVER FORGET IT. A truly GOAT moment that we’ll be all rembering at the end of the series ❤️🏆#アニポケ #anipoke pic.twitter.com/QBLuQonSVA — e̶y̶e̶s̶— (ヒカリ) 🏝 (@ilapaperx) July 6, 2020

Ash has not had a traditional rival as many had expected with this newest anime series, and thus set his sights on the Galar region champion, Leon. Following his victory in the Alolan League and other regions in the past, Ash Ketchum has undoubtedly set his sights on a higher goal this time around.

He's been acting much differently too with a faster rate of catching Pokemon and isn't aiming to head through the Galarian Gym Challenge any time soon. These departures have been a huge hit with fans because there's no way to guess what could be next! But what do you think?

What did you think of Ash's sudden declaration to Leon? Is he this confident because he's now an accomplished Champion travelling across the world? Does this cement Leon as Ash's official rival for this season? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!

