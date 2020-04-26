Pokemon Journeys Confirms Dub Stars

✖

Netflix shook up the anime world when it announced that it now has the exclusive licensing rights to the next big anime in the Pokemon franchise, Pokemon Journeys: The Series. With the English dubbed debut of the anime coming later this Summer, fans have been curious as to whether or not the mainstay dub cast of the series would be carried over for the new series. The first teaser trailer for its release seemed to tease there were a few returning members, and now it's been confirmed by the cast themselves!

Sarah Natochenny confirmed on Twitter that she will be returning to voice Ash Ketchum for Pokemon Journeys alongside the returning Lisa Ortiz (whose role is currently unconfirmed) and James C Cathart (who will be returning as Professor Oak, James, and Meowth). Not only are these stars returning for the new season, but they'll have some new members in the cast too!

Zeno Robinson will be joining as the voice of Goh (who was originally referred to as "Go" in the Japanese broadcast) and Ray Chase will be the voice of Professor Cerise (who was known as "Professor Sakuragi" in the Japanese broadcast). You can briefly hear their performances in the teaser trailer as well!

Pokemon Journeys: The Series will be debuting June 12th on Netflix, but it's currently unconfirmed whether or not the Japanese language version will be available to stream as well. Netflix officially describes Pokemon Journeys: The Series as such, "Pokémon Trainer Ash Ketchum has a new plan: see the world! But first, he and his partner Pikachu are headed to the opening of the Cerise Laboratory, a research facility dedicated to uncovering the mysteries of Pokémon in every region.

Ash meets Goh, another boy with boundless curiosity about Pokémon, and both are overjoyed when Professor Cerise asks them to become official research fellows. With Ash as determined as ever to become a Pokémon Master, and Goh aiming to catch one of every Pokémon (including the Mythical Mew), our heroes are in for adventure and excitement as they explore the wide world of Pokémon!"

Are you excited to finally see the English dubbed release of Pokemon Journeys: The Series? How do you feel about Pokemon's move to Netflix? What are you hoping to see in the new Pokemon anime? Excited to see the cast return? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or talk to me directly about all things anime and other cool things @Valdezology on Twitter!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.