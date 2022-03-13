Pokemon Journeys Promo Sets Up an Articuno Raid

Pokemon Journeys has shared the promo for Episode 102 of the anime! The series has crossed over its 100 episode milestone, and with it has kicked the story into high gear for both Ash Ketchum and Goh. Ash is now higher up in the World Coronation Series rankings than ever before, and Goh is always one step closer towards his dream of eventually catching all Pokemon and somehow even catching the Legendary Mew in the process. Fans have seen Ash and Goh taking on a number of major Legendaries throughout the series thus far, and now the next episode is setting up for the next big one.

Previous episodes in the series have seen Ash and Goh taking on Zapdos and Moltres, and the next episode of the series is teasing the third and final of the Legendary birds, Articuno, making its appearance in the anime next. As Goh’s next trial mission in order to try out for the Project Mew team, Episode 102 teases that he’ll need to head to the Seafoam Islands in order to battle and somehow capture Articuno for the chance at making his dream come true later. Check out the preview for Pokemon Journeys Episode 102 below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://youtu.be/GHA0RQj7V9o

Episode 102 of Pokemon Journeys is titled “Trial Mission! A Freezing Raid Battle” and the synopsis for it teases the episode as such, “Project Mew’s next Trial Mission is to ‘have a raid battle against [Articuno].’ [Goh] heads to [Seafoam Islands], where [Articuno] is said to be, alongside [Ash], where he reunites with two others searching for [Articuno]: [Horace], his friend who wants to get Celebi, and [Ash’s] childhood friend [Gary]. Together with these two rivals of his who likewise aim to become eligible for Project Mew, [Goh] challenges the Legendary Pokemon [Articuno] to a Raid Battle.”

Whether or not Goh will be able to catch Articuno remains to be seen, but he’s had a surprisingly good track record when it comes to taking on these major raid battles. Though he and Ash have lost to both Moltres and Zapdos before (which makes this third battle seem like it might not go in their favor either), he’s also surprisingly captured the likes of Suicune. It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility that the two of them get a victory here.

What do you think? Do you think Goh has a chance at really catching Articuno with this battle? Which Legendary Pokemon do you want to see show up in the anime next? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!