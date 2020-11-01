Pokemon Journeys Debuts Goh's First Dynamax Battle

✖

Pokemon Journeys: The Series has kicked off a new arc based on the events of the Pokemon Sword and Shield video games, and the newest episode of the series brought Goh into his first Dynamax battle in the anime. The Darkest Day arc from the Sword and Shield games has made its way to the anime, and the second episode of this major arc has seen Ash Ketchum and Goh setting out on their respective journeys in the arc thus far. While Ash and Leon take on the Dynamax Pokemon around the region, Goh has teamed up with Sonia.

The two of them have been researching more into the Darkest Day legend in Galar, and as the two of them bond a wishing piece suddenly crashes in front of them. This eventually leads to Goh getting a Dynamax Band all of his own, and of course, this also leads to his first Dynamax battle by the end of the episode.

We’re halfway through the Darkest Day arc and so far it’s been... FANTASTIC! The lack of build up has not been an issue at all because the first two episodes have been handled so well. My only query is whether they can wrap this up properly in just two more episodes...? #anipoke pic.twitter.com/vFSpuu0mOE — Anipoke Hub 🏆🔥 (@AnipokeHub) October 31, 2020

The second episode of Pokemon Journeys' Darkest Day arc saw Goh and Sonia discover more of the secrets behind the heroic legend in Galar. Not only do they figure out that the current Dynamax storms are the same ones as described in the legend, but that there were actually two entities that helped save the Galar region back then rather than the single hero. But it seems that they are starting to learn too much as a mysterious person attacks them with a Gigantamax Garbodor.

With this Gigantamax Garbodor attacking Goh and Sonia, Goh uses Dynamax on Raboot to bring him to a much bigger size. The two of giant Pokemon only manage to get a couple of moves out before Raboot ends up wrecking the mural behind him -- and thus revealing all sorts of new secrets and mysteries to explore through the rest of the arc.

Unfortunately this was only a brief scene before the end of the episode, but now it's opened up Goh to the same kind of Dynamax battles that Ash and Pikachu can get into. Are you excited to see Goh get into more Dynamax battles in Pokemon Journeys: The Series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!