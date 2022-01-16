Pokemon Journeys Teases Its Next Kento Comeback with New Photos

Pokemon Journeys has dropped the first keen look at the next major Kanto Gym Leader making a return to the anime with a preview for the next episode! The newest iteration of the series has been a major hit with fans as it’s not only tackling stories from the newest video game releases, but the anime has seen Ash and Goh exploring all other regions of the past. This has led to a number of major fan favorites making their return in some capacity in the episodes thus far, and now it seems like the series is setting up for the next returning face.

This one is going to be a much more casual return than some of the other Gym Leaders that have come back, however, as it won’t be an opponent Ash is facing in the World Coronation Series. Instead, Ash, Goh, and Chloe seem to be attending a special flower arrangement class held by the Celadon City Gym Leader Erika. This Gym Leader has gotten a makeover for her upcoming return as well, and you can check out the preview for Episode 94 of Pokemon Journeys below from the series’ official YouTube channel:

https://youtu.be/Zx9OwdA5IJs

Episode 94 of Pokemon Journeys: The Series is titled “Heracross Loss, Lovey Dovey Pinsir” and the synopsis for the episode describes it as such, “A [Lilligant] has just arrived in [Cerise Laboratory], and Heracross has become attracted to it. [Pinsir] gets saddened at the sight of this, since it’s in love with Heracross. The depressed [Pinsir] starts thinking that things might’ve been different if it had a pretty flower too, so [Ash and Goh] decide to take it along as they accompany [Chloe] to a ‘Pokemon flower arrangement class’ held by [Celadon City’s Gym Leader Erika] in order to cheer it up. Will [Pinsir] manage to win Heracross’ attention?”

This is far from the only major comeback from the Kanto era coming to the anime either as there is another spoilery face coming as part of the new Pokemon Legends: Arceus tie-in anime special premiering in Japan later this month. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not these special episodes will be releasing outside of Japan as well, but ComicBook.com will keep you updated on if or when that’s announced.

What do you think? Are you excited to see another familiar face from the Kanto era making a comeback to the anime? Who else are you hoping to see make their comeback to Pokemon someday? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!