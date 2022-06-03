Pokemon: Paul's Voice Actor Talks Trainer's Return

✖

Pokemon Journeys has brought back plenty of characters over the course of its one hundred-plus episodes, and it seems that one of Ash's biggest rivals is set to cause problems before the Masters 8 tournament begins. Now, the voice actor who brings life to Paul has participated in a recent interview which has the actor going into detail about the Pokemon trainer's return as well as what the role has meant to him since first voicing him years ago.

The Official Pokemon Twitter Account chatted with Kioytaka Furushima, saying this in response to Paul's upcoming return and what that might mean for the future of the anime series:

"I voiced Paul for about 4 years in the TV anime, "Pokemon Diamond and Pearl", but I am really happy to see him reappear after about 12 years. He had an endless depth to him, and in my mind, he is one of the few characters I felt I properly made and depicted a personality for. He was a person with his own story, never diverting from what lay at the core of his foundation and even in his reappearance, a lot of his dialogue felt very befitting of him. I wish for the viewers to watch whilst paying attention to his first words when he reunited with Ash and the emotions hidden behind his actions."

While Furushima might be best known for his work as Paul, the anime voice actor has also lent his talents to series including the likes of My Hero Academia, Haikyu, Fullmetal Alchemist, and Bleach to name a few.

Paul might be a bump in the road for Ash coming up, but Ketchum's true challenge is still set in stone when it comes to defeating the biggest trainers in the world today. Unlike Ash, who has used compassion to help in training his pocket monsters, Paul takes a radically different approach and will do anything to become a great trainer, including putting his Pokemon through the wringer.

Via The Official Pokemon Anime Twitter Account